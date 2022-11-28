Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is fraternity brother of U.S. Rep. Troy Carter
WASHINGTON – Among the first comments Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter shared about Wednesday’s historic election of the first African American to the top party leadership post in the U.S. House of Representatives was that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a fraternity brother. Behind closed doors, Democratic representatives elected their...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
NOLA.com
Letters: Nancy Pelosi is no friend to capitalist system
Anne Milling's column published Nov. 25 states that Nancy Pelosi is "our friend." Since Pelosi's track record details that she embraces an agenda of top-down government control, income redistribution and the dehumanization of the individual (commonly known as socialism), there is no way I can think of her as "our friend."
NOLA.com
Our Views: Associating with hatemongers shows bad judgment by Donald Trump
The old saying is that you are the company that you keep, and we sincerely hope that does not apply to former presidents — especially one who is thinking about being president again. That is why we welcome the rebukes from prominent Republicans like Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy...
NOLA.com
Sen. Bill Cassidy wants to reauthorize national mental health program targeting youths
WASHINGTON – Help for adolescents struggling with mental health problems hasn’t been funded since September, Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy reminded colleagues Wednesday as senators looked for ways to improve a system set up six years ago. Cassidy’s Mental Health Reform Act of 2016 was passed as part...
NOLA.com
French president set to arrive in New Orleans for visit steeped in history
Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans on Friday for the first visit by a French president in almost a half century, a trip intended to be both deeply symbolic and practically beneficial, touching on subjects from culture to climate change. Macron’s one-day journey will take him from the French Quarter...
