Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ set the stage for another season: Will the platform renew the series?

By Shirley Gómez
 5 days ago

If you are a Netflix subscriber and a fan of dark shows, you might have already binge-watched Tim Burton ’s Wednesday , the Addams Family spinoff series that focused on Gomez and Morticia Addams’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega .

Positioned on the #1 place on the platform, the series might have had a second part. Netflix has not officially announced that there will be a Wednesday season 2; however, based on the final episode, the show set the stage for another one.

According to Forbes , there is a considerable chance that Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega will return to the filming set and continue sharing the life Wednesday as a teenager.

Co-showrunner Miles Millar even told TVLine his thoughts about season 2. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar said. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Season one features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez; Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley; Victor Dorobantu voices Thing, and George Burcea plays Lurch. The cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer , and Riki Lindhome .

(L-R) Christina Ricci, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As a special treat, fans can also delight from Christina Ricci , known for playing Wednesday in the ’90s “Addams Family” film series.

On the path to becoming a Scream Queen

During an interview with The Face , Jenna explained why she likes being involved in horror films and series. “I wish people could see the other side of horror films,” she said. “We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last ‘Scream,’ and there was one day where we could not stop laughing.”

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

She continued, “It’s really hard to scare me. People growing up would jump out from behind door frames, and I wouldn’t flinch.” The actress also says that she loves “that stuff because it’s not real. Knock on wood; I haven’t been stabbed yet, so for me, it’s still a fun thing that I do at work, which is so awful to say. I love it when the blood comes out. I love shooting chase scenes—they’re very fun for me.”

Preparing to become Wednesday

Jenna explained that she had a mood board to achieve the portrayal of her character , which included singer Billie Eilish , including when putting together Wednesday’s final look. In preparation for the role, Jenna learned to play the cello, learned German, and had to learn archery as well.

The rising Hollywood star described herself as a “weirdo” and revealed that she “used to perform autopsies on little animals” when she was younger. “Like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard.”

