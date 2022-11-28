Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (eight, eight, seven, zero; FB: six)
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52
MVSU (1-9) Minton 0-1 0-0 0, Stredic 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 5-15 0-0 14, Washington 5-11 1-2 14, Gipson 4-10 2-4 10, Waller 4-8 3-3 12, Waldon 0-1 0-0 0, W.Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-9 52.
impact601.com
New strategic plan would bolster Mississippi’s defense industry
(The Center Square) – Growing Mississippi’s defense economy is the focus of a new strategic plan. The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, is working in conjunction with the Mississippi Defense Initiative and the University of Southern Mississippi on a plan to grow and strengthen the state’s defense economy.
impact601.com
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
Comments / 0