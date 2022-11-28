Read full article on original website
Video: Overboard Cruise Passenger Recovered in the Gulf of Mexico
A passenger who fell overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued Thursday after a day of treading water, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing. The missing person, a 28-year-old male, had reportedly fallen overboard on Wednesday evening.
Coast Guard calls rescue of Carnival Valor passenger a miracle
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, we're hearing from the Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved a cruise ship passenger after he went overboard. He says they lifted the man to safety just in the nick of time. It was Thanksgiving night. Most people were watching football on...
Storms ending shortly, colder air coming
Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Final Day of Hurricane Season 2022! Heavy rain in the area with gusty winds ends soon as this severe line pushes south, so this is good news for quieter conditions!. These storms were out ahead of a cold front, so bundle up because...
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
Family of dog mistakenly euthanized by LASPCA demanding investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Herman and Rolanda Spencer in New Orleans East are demanding a thorough investigation and better checks and balances at the city’s animal shelter. The Louisiana SPCA which runs the shelter euthanized their beloved family dog, King Zuma by mistake. “I raised him since he was...
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck in GA
An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver.
Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why
One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
Louisiana woman rescued after small plane crashes into live power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Louisiana woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Monday after a small plane crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland. Two people were rescued Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages across...
Two rounds of Severe Weather anticipated this afternoon, into Wednesday
According the National Weather Service New Orleans, the potential for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast today into the overnight hours. A portion of the Slight Risk of Severe Weather has been upgraded to Enhanced over the northwest portion of the area and a portion of the Slight Risk of flooding rainfall has been upgraded to a Moderate Risk over Southeast Mississippi.
2 risks of severe weather, then cooler air
NEW ORLEANS — A WDSU Weather Impact Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather. There are two windows that contain the risk of severe weather: this afternoon into this evening, then again overnight into Wednesday morning. The risks include tornadoes, damaging wind, hail and flooding. For a complete breakdown of timing and impacts,click here.
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans
On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore
St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog has been located and are safe.
