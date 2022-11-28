ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marinelink.com

Video: Overboard Cruise Passenger Recovered in the Gulf of Mexico

A passenger who fell overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued Thursday after a day of treading water, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing. The missing person, a 28-year-old male, had reportedly fallen overboard on Wednesday evening.
VENICE, LA
wgno.com

Storms ending shortly, colder air coming

Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Final Day of Hurricane Season 2022! Heavy rain in the area with gusty winds ends soon as this severe line pushes south, so this is good news for quieter conditions!. These storms were out ahead of a cold front, so bundle up because...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes

Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana woman rescued after small plane crashes into live power lines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Louisiana woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Monday after a small plane crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland. Two people were rescued Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages across...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
houmatimes.com

Two rounds of Severe Weather anticipated this afternoon, into Wednesday

According the National Weather Service New Orleans, the potential for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast today into the overnight hours. A portion of the Slight Risk of Severe Weather has been upgraded to Enhanced over the northwest portion of the area and a portion of the Slight Risk of flooding rainfall has been upgraded to a Moderate Risk over Southeast Mississippi.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 risks of severe weather, then cooler air

NEW ORLEANS — A WDSU Weather Impact Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather. There are two windows that contain the risk of severe weather: this afternoon into this evening, then again overnight into Wednesday morning. The risks include tornadoes, damaging wind, hail and flooding. For a complete breakdown of timing and impacts,click here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans

On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
