Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio's new 35th District House representative plans focus on school choice, cutting taxes

The newly redrawn 35th Ohio House District will have a new representative come January. Political newcomer Steve Demetriou won his first election earlier this month. The 35th District covers the southern half of Geauga County, the eastern and southern borders of Portage County and the southeast corner of Summit County. Steve Demetriou, a Republican, overwhelmingly won election to represent the new district with 60.4% of the vote.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio legislators consider bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips

Ohio legislators are considering legislation that would decriminalize a test that can detect fentanyl in drugs — a move advocates say could save lives. Fentanyl test strips allow drug users to easily test to see if a substance contains traces of fentanyl — a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that increases the risk of overdose.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
OHIO STATE
TaxBuzz

$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio

A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wcbe.org

Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio

In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

