Read full article on original website
Related
More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution
Representatives of some of those groups gathered at the Statehouse to voice their opposition to House Joint Resolution 6.
Top Republican state lawmaker backs raising bar for citizen-backed changes to Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Ohio state lawmaker on Wednesday said he supports a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the state’s constitution, a change that could impede a likely future effort to preserve legal protections for abortions here. Senate President Matt Huffman, an influential...
Should Ohio make it harder for citizens to amend state constitution? So far, 140 groups say no
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio is the third state where Republicans have tried to make it harder for citizen groups to amend state constitutions, according to a coalition of 140 groups that vowed on Tuesday to defeat the effort. Ohio House Joint Resolution 6 would ask Ohio voters to increase...
Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter
Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Proposes Measure Making it Harder for Voters to Amend State Constitution
LaRose is proposing that constitutional amendments also be required to get at least 60% of the vote instead of the 50%, plus one vote that’s currently needed.
Ohio lawmakers won’t pass bill this year to restrict transgender medical care for minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Controversial legislation that would prohibit Ohio doctors from performing gender reassignment surgery on minors has been placed on hold until next year, according to a lead co-sponsor of the bill. House Bill 454 would ban Ohio doctors from performing gender-affirming surgery on patients younger than 18....
Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward
If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.
wksu.org
Ohio's new 35th District House representative plans focus on school choice, cutting taxes
The newly redrawn 35th Ohio House District will have a new representative come January. Political newcomer Steve Demetriou won his first election earlier this month. The 35th District covers the southern half of Geauga County, the eastern and southern borders of Portage County and the southeast corner of Summit County. Steve Demetriou, a Republican, overwhelmingly won election to represent the new district with 60.4% of the vote.
Ohio lame duck legislation: Votes on fentanyl test strips, guns, voting restrictions loom
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio General Assembly is set to return this week for the last few weeks of lawmaking of the 2021-2022 legislative session. Any legislation that doesn’t cross the finish line by year’s end must restart the process when the new term begins next year. Several items...
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath.
The Spectrum: Change of power in Congress; Ohio board of ed going away?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A change in leadership after Republican prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. “I think that they’re going to start out on the wrong foot,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio). Why Beatty said she’s still optimistic that lawmakers will still be able to […]
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023, an attorney representing the group said Monday. Meantime, the General Assembly may pass by the end of the year a bill that would allow the drug for any...
Public hearing scheduled to address AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has scheduled a public hearing to address AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan filed in September, according to the spokesperson with Public Utilities of Ohio. (PUCO) The hearing will be held at the Dayton Municipal Court Building on Third Street in...
wksu.org
Ohio legislators consider bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
Ohio legislators are considering legislation that would decriminalize a test that can detect fentanyl in drugs — a move advocates say could save lives. Fentanyl test strips allow drug users to easily test to see if a substance contains traces of fentanyl — a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that increases the risk of overdose.
Ohio GOP strategy to keep things under control from the voters - redo the rules: Thomas Suddes
This is what unchallenged, one-party power leads to at Ohio’s Statehouse:. On Election Day, Democrats picked up three State Board of Education seats.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio
A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
wcbe.org
Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio
In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Comments / 0