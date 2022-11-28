ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoree, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified after missing person case turns to homicide investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Deputies said the victim, 47-year-old Daniel Case of Hendersonville, was reported missing on November 29, 2022. They added that through extensive interviews and investigation, they determined that there had been foul play involved in Case’s disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville County

Approximately 50% of workers age 41 and under are investing in an HSA, according to a recent study. The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the teenager who was shot and killed the day after Thanksgiving. Daughters and Granddaughter plead guilty in death of Upstate woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Speeding vehicle leads to Greenwood drug bust, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate traffic stop led to the discovery of pounds of marijuana, plus cocaine and other drugs along with a large amount of cash, according to police. The Greenwood Police Department posted the bust that happened Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, but did not say where it happened.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina

GRAPHIC WARNING: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate students stay on the right path. Local designer shares Christmas decorating tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. Country Boys head designer Bill Searcy...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy