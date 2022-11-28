Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified after missing person case turns to homicide investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Deputies said the victim, 47-year-old Daniel Case of Hendersonville, was reported missing on November 29, 2022. They added that through extensive interviews and investigation, they determined that there had been foul play involved in Case’s disappearance.
Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Friday evening in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
Daughter, granddaughter plead guilty in connection to elderly woman’s death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman who is believed to have died in 2017 pled guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case on Tuesday. In June 2021 Tabitha Shook, Madilyn Ballard and Beth Beamer were arrested in connection with the disappearance...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted after stealing nearly $2000 worth of cigarettes in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who stole nearly $2000 worth of cigarettes from a QT on Thursday morning. Officers said the suspect went into a QT on Mauldin Road between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., went behind the counter, and...
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville County
Approximately 50% of workers age 41 and under are investing in an HSA, according to a recent study. The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the teenager who was shot and killed the day after Thanksgiving. Daughters and Granddaughter plead guilty in death of Upstate woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
Spartanburg family increases reward for information in homicide investigation again
A Spartanburg family is increasing a reward for information in a shooting that happened last August.
WYFF4.com
Speeding vehicle leads to Greenwood drug bust, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate traffic stop led to the discovery of pounds of marijuana, plus cocaine and other drugs along with a large amount of cash, according to police. The Greenwood Police Department posted the bust that happened Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, but did not say where it happened.
FOX Carolina
Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate students stay on the right path. Local designer shares Christmas decorating tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. Country Boys head designer Bill Searcy...
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
3 shot at event venue in Rock Hill, police say; no suspect identified
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting at an event venue in Rock Hill that left three people hurt over the weekend. Rock Hill police said their officers were called to the Charlotte Metro Event Venue on Cinema Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller said they heard gunshots.
Man sentenced to 65 years for ‘horrendous crime’ against child in Oconee Co.
A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a "horrendous crime" against a child in Oconee County.
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
Comments / 0