ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former FBI agent discusses Idaho college student murders case

Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease of the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last month, but they do not believe that person was present during the slayings. George Piro, former assistant director of the FBI International Operations Division, discussed the latest developments in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
NORTH HERO, VT
CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: More snow, heavy winds in parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're kicking off the weekend with a combo of light snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota -- triggering a NEXT Weather Alert. A wind advisory will be in effect Friday in western Minnesota, and a winter weather advisory will be in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach

A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy