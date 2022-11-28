Read full article on original website
Former FBI agent discusses Idaho college student murders case
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease of the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last month, but they do not believe that person was present during the slayings. George Piro, former assistant director of the FBI International Operations Division, discussed the latest developments in the case.
WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs
The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
A little quiz on rules of the road in Illinois
Recently, CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis walked around the newsroom and gave us a little quiz about the rules of the road in Illinois. Joe Donlon took the quiz this afternoon.
Look: Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas
An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Large fish washes up on NC beach, could end up preserved in museum
A large fish that washed up on North Topsail Beach near the pier could be on display at the State Natural Sciences Museum.
12/3: CBS Saturday Morning
Walker, Warnock make final pitch to voters in Georgia Senate runoff election; The Dish: Jay's Artisan Pizza takes a swing at pizza rankings.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson still facing threats stemming from 2020 election — "The Takeout"
Last month, Michigan voters rendered their verdict on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, sending her back to Lansing for a second term to oversee the state's elections. She comfortably defeated her Donald Trump-backed opponent by 14 percentage points. And yet, Benson told CBS News, threats from election deniers that...
NEXT Weather Alert: More snow, heavy winds in parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- We're kicking off the weekend with a combo of light snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota -- triggering a NEXT Weather Alert. A wind advisory will be in effect Friday in western Minnesota, and a winter weather advisory will be in...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
Man returns $40K ring found on beach in St. Augustine, finds another diamond ring
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
