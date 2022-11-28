ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 11

refusemech
2d ago

The only way the Senate can prevent violent crimes are for the the people in the Senate to resign. You’ve been there long enough and have done nothing but put us in the state were in today. Your worthless and self centered. You’re ripping off the American people and enough is enough.

Reply
6
rodrick ramsey
2d ago

There is an easier way. stop getting in the way of the Second Amendment. That will fix any problem while cutting taxes to take care of new inmates. You can just throw a dead body in a cell. The people do have a right to protect themselves, their property, and those around. After a few get taken out, the others will learn that they are not playing around.

Reply
3
hammer of justice 1776
2d ago

the demorats don't want to do anything about crime crime is a political tool for them to push their marxist agenda against the law abiding working and middle classes.

Reply
2
Related
WHNT News 19

The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024

Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection, […]
GEORGIA STATE
KOIN 6 News

Supermajority slips away from Oregon Senate Democrats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Democrats’ supermajority hold over the Oregon Senate will come to an end in the next legislative session. Based on projections from the Associated Press, there will be at least 12 Republican Senators and one Independent Senator among the lawmakers. This means Democrats cannot hold three-fifths of the positions, which is required for a supermajority.
OREGON STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Lawmakers face funding crunch before expected GOP takeover of House

Lawmakers are facing a serious time crunch to hash out government funding for fiscal 2023 as they return to the Capitol with Republicans poised to take a narrow House majority. Congress has until Dec. 16 to agree on new funding levels to avert a government shutdown. And while they can...
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats

Emboldened House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside.Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats are expected to move seamlessly Wednesday from one history-making leader to another, uniting around the 57-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber.“It’s a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting,” Jeffries told reporters on the eve of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — House acts to avert rail strike; Biden urges swift Senate vote

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The House moved with speed on Wednesday to avert a rail strike that lawmakers fear could wreck the economy, choosing instead to intervene and impose an accord on freight rail companies and union workers (The Hill).
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Bill to Avert Rail Strike Passes House, On to Senate

The House took up President Biden’s call to intervene in the national rail labor dispute, swiftly passing a joint resolution Wednesday that would force workers to accept a contract some had voted against.  The bill passed 290 to 137 and now goes to the Senate.  The National Retail Federation (NRF) said it was “encouraged” by the House vote.  NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay hailed the bill as a “critical piece of legislation.”  “It is imperative that the Senate now acts immediately to approve the measure and send it to President Biden’s desk,” Shay said. “Until the tentative agreement is in place, U.S. economic...
POLITICO

Democrats prepare for the Senate map from hell

DEFENSIVE CROUCH — After Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s fate is decided next week in Georgia’s Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, don’t expect a breather. Democrats will almost immediately be back on defense, as the lopsided nature of the 2024 Senate playing field comes into full view.
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

State Sen. John Braun Joins Colleagues to Unveil Republican Energy Plan

Republican state Sens. John Braun, R-Centralia, Curtis King, R-Yakima, and Shelly Short, R-Addy, held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil the Senate Republicans’ comprehensive energy plan called “Power Washington.”. “For too long, Washington families and businesses have been forced to endure the costs of unaffordable and questionable...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy