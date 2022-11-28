The only way the Senate can prevent violent crimes are for the the people in the Senate to resign. You’ve been there long enough and have done nothing but put us in the state were in today. Your worthless and self centered. You’re ripping off the American people and enough is enough.
There is an easier way. stop getting in the way of the Second Amendment. That will fix any problem while cutting taxes to take care of new inmates. You can just throw a dead body in a cell. The people do have a right to protect themselves, their property, and those around. After a few get taken out, the others will learn that they are not playing around.
the demorats don't want to do anything about crime crime is a political tool for them to push their marxist agenda against the law abiding working and middle classes.
