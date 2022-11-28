Emboldened House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside.Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats are expected to move seamlessly Wednesday from one history-making leader to another, uniting around the 57-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber.“It’s a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting,” Jeffries told reporters on the eve of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO