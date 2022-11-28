‘Southgate needs to…’ – Wayne Rooney calls for Tottenham star to be dropped for next World Cup game

Read full article on original website
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'Embarrass' His Next Club After Manchester United Disaster
Ex-England and Premier League star David James has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United spell, saying he could "Embarrass" his next club.
Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal
A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They have returned now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
SkySports
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Gakpo, Rashford, Fernandes, Dumfries, Gilmour, Busquets, Bale
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC worth £150m a season following his exit from Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription) Ronaldo still wants to play Champions League football and has not yet accepted the Al-Nassr FC offer. (Sun) Manchester United are...
SB Nation
Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales
England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
International Business Times
Messi And Lewandowski's World Cup Dreams In The Balance
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski head into Wednesday's showdown between Argentina and Poland with the futures of what could be their final World Cup adventures hanging in the balance. Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in...
Kane extends World Cup goal drought but equals Beckham feat
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Harry Kane, the wait for a first goal at this World Cup goes on. Substituted after 58 minutes of England’s 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday, he embraced his replacement Callum Wilson and made his way to the bench to watch the remainder of the game. England coach Gareth Southgate clearly thought the job was done and qualification to the knockout stage secured. Kane, despite shaking hands with his coach, might not have shared that view.
Gareth Southgate and England thrive on trust and confidence in Qatar
Fans declined to turn on England after another tame first half against Wales and patience on and off the pitch proved key to eventually stylish progress
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
England XI vs Senegal: Our writers pick starting line-up for World Cup last 16 tie
England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under...
'I think there is a different mentality': Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup knockout stages Russia four years ago... as the Three Lions head into the last-16 with valuable experience
Gareth Southgate declared that England have reached the World Cup knock-out stages in better shape than when they were World Cup semi-finalists in Russia, four years ago. Marcus Rashford inspired England to a 3-0 victory over Wales - with two second half goals which took him to joint-top of the Golden Boot table. He dedicated them to a friend who passed away from cancer a few days ago.
NME
Viewers confused by Chesney Hawkes performance at England vs Wales Qatar World Cup match
Viewers were left baffled by Chesney Hawkes‘ performance at half time during the England and Wales World Cup match in Qatar. The singer took to the stage to perform his classic 90s hit ‘I Am The One And Only’ in front of both sets of fans at the Janoub Stadium.
