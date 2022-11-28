A 'Toy Story 3' Scene Is Dividing TikTokers & They're Hearing Either 'Barbie' Or 'F*ck'

A TikTok video showing a seven-second clip from the 2010 film Toy Story 3 is dividing a lot of people online and it's bringing back memories of other auditory illusions from the past.

Some people say they hear Ken dropping the F-bomb in the scene with Barbie, while others hear something much more innocent.

TikToker Kitty Feeley posted the clip on Saturday showing the scene in which Barbie rips Ken's swim trunks and Ken yells one of two things.

Some TikTokers say Ken replies with "Oh f*ck, those were vintage," while others seem to hear "Oh Barbie, those were vintage."

"I literally hear both," Feeley captioned the video.

I literally hear both 😂 #toystory3 #yannyorlaurel

The clip has blown up online with more than 35.4 million views.

Many people agree Ken says the F-word in the video.

"There’s no way he says “oh Barbie," one person writes.

"I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CANT HEAR IT ANYMORE," another person shared.

Others say they can make out "oh Barbie" if they really try.

"I only hear 'Oh barbie' if I'm consciously trying to hear it 🤷♀️," a comment reads.

Some people can hear both.

"HUH I HEAR BOTH SO CLEARLY?" one person wrote, while another said, "They’re both so clear."

Others agree they're just straight up confused by the whole thing.

"I have never been so confused in my life," a viewer commented.

Many people are also comparing the video to the auditory illusion Laurel/Yanny debate of 2018, with one TikToker writing, "The new Laurel or Yanny."