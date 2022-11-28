Netflix's Hit 'Wednesday' Dance Scene Was All Jenna Ortega & Here's How She Came Up With It

Netflix released its new show Wednesday last week and based on fan reaction online it's safe to say Jenna Ortega owned the role of Wednesday Addams, especially when it comes to her epic dance scene.

Ortega's quirky moves have blown up on TikTok and other social media platforms, and it turns out that the actress actually choreographed the whole scene herself.

The scene comes during a school dance at Nevermore Academy in episode four, which is titled "Woe What A Night."

During the event, Wednesday breaks it down on the dance-floor to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck."

Netflix has released the scene online, where it's racked up millions of views across different platforms.

Ortega spoke about her dance in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Netflix on Twitter.

The You actress confirmed she came up with the moves herself.

"I actually felt really insecure about this," she said. "I choreographed that myself."

"I think it's pretty obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."

When other stars of the show were asked about their favorite scene in the video, they unanimously said it was Ortega's dance scene.

"I could watch an entire show of just this," said Percy Hynes White who stars as Xavier Thorpe, while Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay, called it "hypnotizing."

Ortega took to Twitter to share where she got the inspiration for her dance number, saying it came from "archival footage of goths dancing in the clubs in the 80s."

She also thanked English musician Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse's dance number Rich Man's Frug, American actress Lisa Loring, English-American musician Lene Lovich and French actor Denis Lavant.

\u201cThanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse\u2019s Rich Man\u2019s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80\u2019s. Helped me out on this one.\u201d — Jenna Ortega (@Jenna Ortega) 1669406005

It wasn't just Ortega's cast mates who were impressed by the piece, but fans were too.

One person said they loved the "iconic dance" so much that they put together a video of Ortega's references to show where she drew her inspiration from.

Ortega is also getting plenty of praise for her cello work on the show, and it seems like she wasn't faking it at all.

In an interview with Wired, Ortega said she learned to play the instrument for the role of Wednesday and started the process two months before filming for the show began.

"I have immense respect for anybody who plays the cello. I think it's such a delightful instrument," she said in the interview.

It looks like all those cello lessons paid off. One person, who says they are a cellist, tweeted that they are proud of Ortega for learning the new skill.

\u201cas a cellist, i am so proud that jenna took cello lessons to make it look somewhat believable honestly loved these scenes https://t.co/JeRhphyXHT\u201d — vj || WEDNESDAY SPOILERS (@vj || WEDNESDAY SPOILERS) 1669250077

Another fan tweeted more praise for the American actress and all that she did for the role.

\u201cjenna ortega literally learned how to play insanely hard cello pieces, speak difficult german, mastered archery, canoeing, fencing and MORE just to play Wednesday Addams\u2026she is a literal queen\u201d — Nic Wheat (@Nic Wheat) 1669485707

Ortega stars in Wednesday alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzman and Christina Ricci.

Season one of the Addams Family spinoff is now available on Netflix.