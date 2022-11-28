Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Poland - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Ibrahima Konate, Kylian Mbappe, and France take on Poland in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
Comments / 0