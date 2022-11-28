ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury

Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.

