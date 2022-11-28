Multidisciplinary communication is needed to make sense of the latest advances, said Andre H. Goy, MD, physician in chief at Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Care Transformation Service, and chairman & chief physician offi cer at John Theurer Cancer Center. In an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™, Goy, who is program chair of the upcoming 27th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma, sponsored by Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®), LLC. He hopes the conference will address 2 important real-world questions: For the patient with a hematologic malignancy, what are the best treatment options now? And for clinicians, what is the best sequence of care that they can provide patients to optimize therapy?

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO