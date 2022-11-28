Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy Propel 10 Years of Progress in NSCLC
"We should continue to see steady gains in new targets and improvements in our targeted therapies that make these options available for an ever-larger subgroup of patients with non–small cell lung cancer who can derive longer duration of benefit from additional lines of treatment," says H. Jack West, MD.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Batiraxcept for Patients With ccRCC
Following positive new data from a phase 1/2 study examining batiraxcept in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the agent has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Commentary: Dose Reduction of Selinexor in Relapsed Patients With Multiple Myeloma
At a live virtual event, Sumit Madan, MD, broke down the use of quadruplet therapies in the frontline setting for patients with multiple myeloma and how to care for patients when they relapse on treatment. Using the example of a 70-year-old patient with multiple myeloma who relapsed after 2 lines of therapy, Madan discussed the use of selinexor (Xpovio) in this patient population and how treatment remains effective when you dose reduce for patients experiencing adverse events (AEs).
targetedonc.com
Daratumumab With Bortezomib and Dexamethasone Improves Survival in RRMM
Patients with multiple myeloma administered daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone demonstrated improvements in overall survival compared with those given bortezomib and dexamethasone alone. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone significantly prolonged overall survival (OS) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), according to findings from...
targetedonc.com
Updated Findings From the KEYNOTE-522 trial in TNBC
Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, discusses recent data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial of patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), and co-leader of Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses recent data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial (NCT03036488) of patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
targetedonc.com
Trifluridine-Tipiracil, Bevacizumab Continue to Show Survival Benefits in mCRC
Real-world research show the tolerability and effectiveness of trifluridine and tipiracil combined with bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from a real-world, retrospective, open-label phase 2 trial provided further evidence that the combination of trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) was well tolerated...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Olutasidenib for Relapsed/Refractory IDH1+ Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Positive and durable complete responses observed with olutasidenib in adult patient with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and a susceptible IDH1 mutation have led the FDA to grant approval to the drug for this group of patients. The FDA has granted approval to olutasidenib (Rezlidhia) capsules for the treatment...
targetedonc.com
Dostarlimab Achieves Significant PFS Improvement in Primary Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
The phase 2 RUBY clinical trial has met its primary end point with dostarlimab-gxly given after chemotherapy achieving progression-free survival improvement in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Dostarlimab-gxly after chemotherapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in adult patients with primary...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Plus Abiraterone Improves rPFS Across Biomarker Groups for mCRPC
Fred Saad, MD, FRSC, discusses the findings of a biomarker analysis of the PROpel trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Fred Saad, MD, FRSC, director of prostate cancer research at Montreal Cancer Institute, discusses the findings of a biomarker analysis of the PROpel trial (NCT03732820) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
targetedonc.com
Study of Ponatinib Versus Imatinib Meets Primary End Point in Ph+ ALL
Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced that the phase 3 PhALLCON trial of ponatinib for Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia succeeded in improving the rate of minimal residual disease–negative complete remission. Ponatinib (Iclusig) showed superiority to imatinib (Gleevec) in the primary end point of the multicenter, randomized phase 3 PhALLCON trial (NCT03589326) in...
targetedonc.com
UCART19 Shows Promising Safety/Efficacy in Adult Patients With B-Cell ALL
Findings from the phase 1 CALM study evaluating the allogeneic genome-edited anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product UCART19 show it can be safely used for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Heavily pretreated adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were administered...
targetedonc.com
Investigators Assemble to Define Cellular Therapy’s Earlier Role in Blood Cancers
Multidisciplinary communication is needed to make sense of the latest advances, said Andre H. Goy, MD, physician in chief at Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Care Transformation Service, and chairman & chief physician offi cer at John Theurer Cancer Center. In an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™, Goy, who is program chair of the upcoming 27th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma, sponsored by Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®), LLC. He hopes the conference will address 2 important real-world questions: For the patient with a hematologic malignancy, what are the best treatment options now? And for clinicians, what is the best sequence of care that they can provide patients to optimize therapy?
targetedonc.com
Phase 1 Study Shows Signals of Response With Vaccine for HPV16+ Premalignancies
In a phase 1 study, a peptide conjugated vaccine showed potent immunogenicity and was able to induce functional T-cell responses in almost all vaccinated patients with HPV16-positive premalignancies. A vaccine comprised of amplivant-conjugated synthetic long peptides was found to be a feasible intradermal vaccine for inducing robust activity in patients...
targetedonc.com
Quad Combo Shows Safety, Tolerability in Pancreatic Cancer
Canakinumab, spartalizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer was shown to be safe and tolerable in a phase 2 clinical trial. A quadruplet regimen consisting of of canakinumab (Ilaris), spartalizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer was shown to be safe and tolerable in the phase 1b PanCAN-SR1 trial (NCT04581343), in findings presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference: Pancreatic Cancer by Paul E. Oberstein, MD.1 The primary end point was to determine the incidence of dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) in the fi rst 56 days of dosing and to confirm the recommended phase 2/3 starting dose (FIGURE1).
targetedonc.com
Oncology Societies Recognize and Address Burnout During Conferences
According to John M. Burke, MD, significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout and as oncologists continue to care for patients, it important to also care for themselves. Significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout, a...
targetedonc.com
Discussing the Role of Cabazitaxel Post–Hormone Therapy for mCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the use of cabazitaxel in a patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who did not tolerate docetaxel. CASE SUMMARY. A 75-year-old man presented with intermittent right hip pain. His physical exam was unremarkable except for...
targetedonc.com
Pitfalls With Treatment in the SCLC Space
Gene G. Finley, MD, discusses some of the challenges seen when treating patients with small cell lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, discusses some of the challenges seen when treating patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). For experts...
Comments / 0