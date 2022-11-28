Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Trifluridine-Tipiracil, Bevacizumab Continue to Show Survival Benefits in mCRC
Real-world research show the tolerability and effectiveness of trifluridine and tipiracil combined with bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from a real-world, retrospective, open-label phase 2 trial provided further evidence that the combination of trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) was well tolerated...
targetedonc.com
Ongoing Research in Brain Tumor Therapies Provides Hope for the Future
Primary brain cancers are aggressive, resulting in low survival rates, and pose significant challenges to effective treatment, but ongoing studies signal hope for patients with there tumors. A significant amount of research into the treatment of brain cancers is being conducted, and with multiple strategies being evaluated simultaneously, hope for...
targetedonc.com
Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy Propel 10 Years of Progress in NSCLC
"We should continue to see steady gains in new targets and improvements in our targeted therapies that make these options available for an ever-larger subgroup of patients with non–small cell lung cancer who can derive longer duration of benefit from additional lines of treatment," says H. Jack West, MD.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission
Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
targetedonc.com
Investigators Assemble to Define Cellular Therapy’s Earlier Role in Blood Cancers
Multidisciplinary communication is needed to make sense of the latest advances, said Andre H. Goy, MD, physician in chief at Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Care Transformation Service, and chairman & chief physician offi cer at John Theurer Cancer Center. In an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™, Goy, who is program chair of the upcoming 27th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma, sponsored by Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®), LLC. He hopes the conference will address 2 important real-world questions: For the patient with a hematologic malignancy, what are the best treatment options now? And for clinicians, what is the best sequence of care that they can provide patients to optimize therapy?
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
targetedonc.com
Phase 1 Study Shows Signals of Response With Vaccine for HPV16+ Premalignancies
In a phase 1 study, a peptide conjugated vaccine showed potent immunogenicity and was able to induce functional T-cell responses in almost all vaccinated patients with HPV16-positive premalignancies. A vaccine comprised of amplivant-conjugated synthetic long peptides was found to be a feasible intradermal vaccine for inducing robust activity in patients...
Prevention
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
ABC News
New study finds some natural hair loss supplements may actually work
Pumpkin seed oil, zinc and other nutritional supplements may help with hair loss, according to new research published in JAMA Dermatology. Researchers in Boston and Miami reviewed 30 different studies -- some had men participating, while others focused on women, and another looked at hair loss in children -- and found nutritional supplements with the best potential benefits from several hair loss brands and natural supplements.
targetedonc.com
Updates Results Support Repotrectinib in ROS1+ NSCLC
Updated findings from the TRIDENT-1 suggest that repotrectinib could represent a potential new treatment option for patients with ROS1- positive advanced non–small cell lung cancer, according to Byoung Chul Cho, MD, PhD. Updated efficacy, safety, and preliminary quality of life (QOL) fi ndings from the TRIDENT-1 study (NCT03093116) showed...
targetedonc.com
Improving Low-Intensity Therapy for Older Patients With AML
Tapan Kadia, MD, discusses potential improvements to lower intensity therapy for less fit patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Tapan Kadia, MD, professor in the department of leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses potential improvements to lower intensity therapy for less fit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Cholesterol medications produce rare side effect
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of atorvastatin. I noticed I started having very detailed and vivid nightmares. (I would rather be awake than be in these nightmares.) The doctor changed me to 5 mg of rosuvastatin. The doctor says my results are very good (cholesterol is 140). I am still having nightmares, but not as frequent as before. I also am having memory issues (e.g., could not remember the names of close colleagues from only two years ago). I recently saw an article that suggested there may be a link between dementia and use of statins.
targetedonc.com
As Cancer Screenings Start Back Up, Inequities Persist
Results of a study conducted by the Community Oncology Alliance showed significant reductions in screenings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced patients with cancer to stay home and take extra precautions, it also forced thousands of others to delay routine screenings that would inform them of a potential cancer diagnosis. Results of a study conducted by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) showed significant reductions in screenings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Screenings in April 2020 compared with April 2019 showed breast (–85%), colon (–75%), prostate (–74%), and lung (–56%) cancer screenings all decreased.1.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Everything You Need to Know About Prediabetes, Who Gets It and How You Can Avoid It
Diabetes—you probably know that if you have it, you've got high blood sugar. You might also know that if it's left untreated, it can lead to all kinds of serious health risks, ranging from cardiovascular issues like heart disease, or problems with the organs in your body. But what do you know about prediabetes—not so much, right? Prediabetes is, as its name suggests, the stage your body enters prior to developing full-blown diabetes. According to data from Harvard Medical School, patients who eventually get Type 2 diabetes nearly always have prediabetes first. So what can you do to avoid getting prediabetes? Lots of things! Read on to learn all the key details about this condition, including whether there are symptoms, what happens when you get diagnosed with prediabetes, and what strategies you can employ now to stay healthy and diabetes-free all throughout your life.
Medical News Today
Diagnosing severe hip arthritis with X-ray
In a severe hip arthritis X-ray, the joint space is absent, which means the cartilage has worn away, and the bones can rub against each other. The X-ray also shows the development of bone spurs and deformity of the bones in the joint. Once hip arthritis progresses to a severe...
