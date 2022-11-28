‘Held talks’: FSG may bring in Saudi Arabian or Qatari Liverpool buyer as report drops seismic detail – Arabian Business

Read full article on original website
Related
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar
Socceroos wonder boy Garang Kuol makes World Cup history and nearly seizes moment
At 18, Garang Kuol is the youngest player since Pelé in 1958 to play in World Cup knockouts but the Socceroos prodigy will rue a late miss against Argentina
Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised
Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot". - 'Abandoning the entire country' - New York-born Timothy Weah is one of many people to hold US and Liberian nationality, with the countries maintaining close ties dating back to Americans' role in the creation of the West African state in the 19th century.
Anecdotal evidence has the power to change minds but facts are paramount
Welcoming good news is easy but it’s important to face up to bad news too, either to overcome it or quickly lower your expectations of life in line with it. On the face of it, beneath an encouraging headline, there’s some crushingly bad news for those of us working on rigorous, evidence-heavy research in a recent study that investigates which information changes the minds of people on the role of international aid spending, the efficacy of which many are sceptical about.
World Cup: Harry Kane insists he can hit form for England at right time in knockouts
England skipper Harry Kane is aiming to peak in time for the business end of World Cup 2022 having failed to score during the group stage.The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time national record but has yet to hit the back of the net in Qatar as he and his team-mates prepare to face Senegal in the last 16.“I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals now, but I think the group stage has gone well,” Kane said, insisting he feels “fit and sharp”.Sign up for our newsletters.
2 friends who are both almost 6 foot 4 inches tall launched an app to make train journeys more comfortable – without costing an arm and a leg
Iain Griffin and Dirk Stewart would haggle with train conductors for upgrades to empty first-class seats, then realized there had to be a better way.
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
Comments / 0