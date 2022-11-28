ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Held talks’: FSG may bring in Saudi Arabian or Qatari Liverpool buyer as report drops seismic detail – Arabian Business

By Farrell Keeling
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised

Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot". - 'Abandoning the entire country' - New York-born Timothy Weah is one of many people to hold US and Liberian nationality, with the countries maintaining close ties dating back to Americans' role in the creation of the West African state in the 19th century.
The Guardian

Anecdotal evidence has the power to change minds but facts are paramount

Welcoming good news is easy but it’s important to face up to bad news too, either to overcome it or quickly lower your expectations of life in line with it. On the face of it, beneath an encouraging headline, there’s some crushingly bad news for those of us working on rigorous, evidence-heavy research in a recent study that investigates which information changes the minds of people on the role of international aid spending, the efficacy of which many are sceptical about.
The Independent

World Cup: Harry Kane insists he can hit form for England at right time in knockouts

England skipper Harry Kane is aiming to peak in time for the business end of World Cup 2022 having failed to score during the group stage.The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time national record but has yet to hit the back of the net in Qatar as he and his team-mates prepare to face Senegal in the last 16.“I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals now, but I think the group stage has gone well,” Kane said, insisting he feels “fit and sharp”.Sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury

Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy