KSN.com
Lights on the River
The future is bright on the water of the Arkansas River and definitely will be on Sunday night when Lights on the River takes place put on by the Wichita Boathouse. You can go and take part in all of the fun events they have going on and even have the chance to meet Santa while you are there.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday. They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
KWCH.com
Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire
CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sumner County family continues to pick up the pieces after losing their home to a Nov. 13 fire. In doing so, they have help from their community, but have a long road ahead. Two weeks ago, the Mock family in Conway Springs escaped a...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Topgolf Wichita opens Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
K-96 to expand in Wichita, but you’ll have to wait for it
Change is coming to northeast Wichita. Drivers on Kansas Highway 96 will see some improvements to make the road wider and safer, but not until at least 2026.
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
KSN.com
HumanKind Ministries sees a record number of coat applications for kids
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For HumanKind Ministries, it’s a record-breaking amount of applications for coats for kids this holiday season: 1,000 in just one day. “It’s something we sort of expected. We didn’t expect it to this level,” Greer Cowley with HumanKind says. “We’re up almost 50% over this time last year.”
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
