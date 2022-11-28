ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJTV 12

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
NATCHEZ, MS
wvxu.org

Proposed Ohio ballot issue would require 60% majority for all constitutional amendments

A House committee amended a resolution Thursday to require all proposed ballot issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to amend the state constitution. Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said he requested the committee to adopt an amendment to his resolution to include legislative ballot initiatives to also require 60% of the vote on election day in order to be enacted.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes

Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change

Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Santa celebrates 20 years of swimming at the Newport Aquarium

There’s a large colorful mass swimming around at the Newport Aquarium and it’s not a fish. It’s Santa Claus, complete with fins, an oxygen tank and a mask. One of Santa’s little-known secrets is that he likes to swim with fish in all climates. “The coral...
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

Are you ready for winter driving? Here's how ODOT drivers prepare

Ohio Department of Transportation drivers will clear more than 4,000 lane miles in the Miami Valley area this winter. That's why mechanics at the District 7 office in Troy recently inspected 150 ODOT trucks to make sure they’re road ready. Armed with flashlights and a laptop, teams of two...
TROY, OH

