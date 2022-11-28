Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
‘I’m good at what I do’: California man sentenced to 30 years in Virginia meth trafficking scheme
A California man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of running a meth operation in Southwest Virginia.
Suspect in triple homicide was former law enforcement official from Virginia
A 28-year-old man who used to be employed by the Virginia State Police has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, California.
brproud.com
18-year-old arrested after six guns, ammunition and marijuana seized in Louisiana
AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Amite City Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery earlier this month in the 800 block of South Second St. Police determined that the victim in this armed robbery was a 15-year-old. ACPD said the 15-year-old “was able to provide investigators with...
wvxu.org
Newport facility to become Kentucky's first and only all-girl juvenile detention center
The Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport will become the state's first and only detention facility exclusively for girls, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The center currently houses both boys and girls but will make the transition to an all-girl facility this month. Beshear says safety concerns are the...
Murder in McDonald's Parking Lot Gets St. Louis Man 25 Years
Prosecutors say that the killing was over stolen fentanyl
Man who beat gunman during mass shooting got a big surprise at his business
Richard Fierro helped take down a mass shooter at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. People in the community are lining up to support his business and buying t-shirts after his heroic act.
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
wvxu.org
Proposed Ohio ballot issue would require 60% majority for all constitutional amendments
A House committee amended a resolution Thursday to require all proposed ballot issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to amend the state constitution. Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said he requested the committee to adopt an amendment to his resolution to include legislative ballot initiatives to also require 60% of the vote on election day in order to be enacted.
wvxu.org
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
wvxu.org
New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change
Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
wvxu.org
Santa celebrates 20 years of swimming at the Newport Aquarium
There’s a large colorful mass swimming around at the Newport Aquarium and it’s not a fish. It’s Santa Claus, complete with fins, an oxygen tank and a mask. One of Santa’s little-known secrets is that he likes to swim with fish in all climates. “The coral...
wvxu.org
Are you ready for winter driving? Here's how ODOT drivers prepare
Ohio Department of Transportation drivers will clear more than 4,000 lane miles in the Miami Valley area this winter. That's why mechanics at the District 7 office in Troy recently inspected 150 ODOT trucks to make sure they’re road ready. Armed with flashlights and a laptop, teams of two...
