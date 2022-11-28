England skipper Harry Kane is aiming to peak in time for the business end of World Cup 2022 having failed to score during the group stage.The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time national record but has yet to hit the back of the net in Qatar as he and his team-mates prepare to face Senegal in the last 16.“I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals now, but I think the group stage has gone well,” Kane said, insisting he feels “fit and sharp”.Sign up for our newsletters.

27 MINUTES AGO