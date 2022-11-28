ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTSM

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
CNET

Grab These 6 Cyber Monday Amazon Deals Before They Disappear

Early Cyber Monday deals are live at Amazon. While some Cyber Monday discounts will probably stick around through the holidays, other are so good they're likely to disappear soon -- either from lack of inventory or price changes from Amazon. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that we don't...
Us Weekly

Cyber Monday! These Bestselling Amazon Fashion Finds Are All Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. Cyber Monday is finally here! It can be hard to navigate all of the bestselling fashion pieces that Amazon has to offer, but […]
NBC News

Tipflation taking over holiday shopping

Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday deals at Asos: Shop savings from Under Armour, Whistles, Levi’s and more

Cyber Monday is underway, with brands and retailers unveiling a final day of discounts before Christmas, not to mention the biggest you’ll see all year. Those taking part this year include The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat, to name just a few. Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 dealsNow, Asos has announced its Cyber Monday sale is bigger than ever this year, with up to 80 per cent off everything. Yes, you read that right. However, to avoid you having to trawl through the thousands of products included, we’ve done the hard work...
Cheddar News

Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey

"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...

