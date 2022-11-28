Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off challenge from Jackson State
Oregon State went on a 19-6 run in the third quarter to take control against Jackson State on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers (6-2) went on to a 63-53 victory. The Tigers (2-4) jumped out to an 11-3 lead and were...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory
Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University. A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers bury Jaguars in an avalanche of 3-pointers
Cheered on by thousands of students, Oregon State dominated Southern 89-36 on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. The annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game tipped off at 11 a.m. The early start time suited the hosts who broke the game open with a barrage of 3-pointers. The score was tied 10-10...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Lebanon opens season with win over North Eugene
Hallie Miller and Bailey Donohoue each scored 15 points Friday night to lead the Lebanon High girls basketball team to a 57-42 home victory over North Eugene. Libby Jorgensen added nine points for the Warriors, who held North Eugene to 15 second-half points. Lebanon (1-0) will play Tuesday at Thurston.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Sweet Home wrestling starts season 4-0 at Weisbrodt Invitational
Sweet Home had 26 pins Wednesday on its way to a 4-0 record at the season-opening Weisbrodt Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon High School. Kyle Sieminski (120 pounds) and Kaden Zajic (170) led the way with four pins for the Huskies. Tytus Hardee (113) and Jayce Miller (126) both had three pins, and Ethan Spencer (182) added two pins and another win.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 3)
Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sponsored by the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Sale of used books and media in gift-quality condition. All items are individually priced. Sale benefits activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. Information: katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.
