OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off challenge from Jackson State

Oregon State went on a 19-6 run in the third quarter to take control against Jackson State on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers (6-2) went on to a 63-53 victory. The Tigers (2-4) jumped out to an 11-3 lead and were...
OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory

Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University. A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.
High school roundup: Lebanon opens season with win over North Eugene

Hallie Miller and Bailey Donohoue each scored 15 points Friday night to lead the Lebanon High girls basketball team to a 57-42 home victory over North Eugene. Libby Jorgensen added nine points for the Warriors, who held North Eugene to 15 second-half points. Lebanon (1-0) will play Tuesday at Thurston.
High school roundup: Sweet Home wrestling starts season 4-0 at Weisbrodt Invitational

Sweet Home had 26 pins Wednesday on its way to a 4-0 record at the season-opening Weisbrodt Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon High School. Kyle Sieminski (120 pounds) and Kaden Zajic (170) led the way with four pins for the Huskies. Tytus Hardee (113) and Jayce Miller (126) both had three pins, and Ethan Spencer (182) added two pins and another win.
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 3)

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sponsored by the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Sale of used books and media in gift-quality condition. All items are individually priced. Sale benefits activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. Information: katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.
