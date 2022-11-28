ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory

Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University. A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl

Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Eugene, Oregon

There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
EUGENE, OR
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA

Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem. I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Holiday Happenings (Dec. 2)

“Bobbin’ Through the Woods” Oregon State University College of Forestry Holiday Craft & Art Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peavy Forest Science Center, 3100 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Browse more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including pottery, glass and wood art, clothing, food and more. Admission is free. Information: jessica.fitzmorris@Oregonstate.edu.
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON

A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
CORVALLIS, OR

