OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory
Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University. A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.
Oregon Ducks’ meltdown at Oregon State and where the program goes from here: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl
Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Former Duck, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu makes Forbes 30 under 30
New York Liberty guard and former University of Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu made the Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2022 in the sports category. The list was announced Tuesday.
Offensive coordinator candidates for Oregon | Locked On Ducks
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. We discuss names to watch for Dillingham's replacement.
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The 12 Best Hotels in Eugene, Oregon
There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA
Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem. I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 2)
“Bobbin’ Through the Woods” Oregon State University College of Forestry Holiday Craft & Art Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peavy Forest Science Center, 3100 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Browse more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including pottery, glass and wood art, clothing, food and more. Admission is free. Information: jessica.fitzmorris@Oregonstate.edu.
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
