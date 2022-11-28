Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) where we have detected an approximate $67.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.1% decrease week over week (from 50,850,000 to 49,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in trading today Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) is off about 1.8%, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) is down about 0.9%, and First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KRE, versus its 200 day moving average:

