Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at 'Emancipation' Premiere

It was a family affair at the "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith's new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney's spring 2023 show, with...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
Stevie Nicks Hoped To Visit Christine McVie In The Hospital This Week
Stevie Nicks had hoped to visit Christine McVie during her illness, but couldn't make it to London before Christine passed away. Nicks addressed the passing of her longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Wednesday afternoon, shortly after news of Christine's passing was released. "I didn't even know she was ill until late...
Watch Keith Urban's Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Christine McVie
Keith Urban took a moment to pay tribute to Christine McVie during a recent performance. The iconic Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter died on Wednesday morning (November 30) following a “short illness.” She was 79. “Today we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who...
Zendaya's Mom Sets The Record Straight About Tom Holland Engagement Rumors
Rumors making the rounds on social media this week suggest Tom Holland popped the question and him and Zendaya are engaged. Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, however, seemingly set the record straight. Stoermer posted a cryptic message on her now-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 30), PageSix reports. She posted a...
The First "Harry & Meghan" Doc Trailer Drops
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Prince Harry & Meghan Markel’s forthcoming docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix refers to it as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” No release date has been announced but the project is coming soon according to Netflix. “When...
