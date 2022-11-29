The Elon Musk versus Apple drama explained

Tensions between Elon Musk and Apple are rising.

On Monday, Musk, 51, went on a rant about the tech giant, accusing the company of threatening to "withhold Twitter from its App Store" and ceasing advertising on Twitter.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk wrote , tagging Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a series of memes, Musk mocked Apple accusing the company of building a monopoly and censoring other companies.

While in the past Musk has slammed Apple's 30 percent Apple Store fee, it seems things are starting to get personal.

Moderation

Tensions began after Musk acquired Twitter. Apple began pulling advertising from the platform, along with other companies , due to loosening moderation. Musk has promised "free speech" on Twitter and unbanned several controversial accounts.

This has left advertisers nervous to invest in the platform, including Apple.

Lack of moderation could also mean Apple had grounds to remove Twitter from the App Store for violating its rules. Other platforms like Parler have been banned from the App Store for this reason.





"They say that they are going to continue to moderate so I think that I’m counting on them to continue to do that," Cook told CBS News in November.

However, the official Apple account deleted all of its tweets and the company’s App Store lead Phil Schiller deactivated his account entirely.

Musk accused Apple of censorship.

Fees

Part of Musk's Monday rant included heavy criticism of Apple's 30 percent App Store fee.

Apple takes a 30 percent fee from all digital content purchased in an iPhone app, Musk has openly criticized this "secret tax" multiple times in the past.

Other companies like Spotify and Meta have also openly criticized Apple's App Store fee.

But the 30 percent fee has exasperated Musk's frustration with Apple as he is looking for ways to make Twitter more profitable.

Posted a meme to Twitter, Musk insinuated he would "go to war" with Apple rather than pay the 30 percent fee.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.