GOP lawmakers condemn Trump's meeting with Kanye West and white nationalist Fuentes

By Jon Ward, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
Prominent Republican lawmakers on Monday condemned former President Trump’s dinner last week with two men who have expressed virulently antisemitic views.

Trump had dinner last week at his Mar-a-Lago compound with the rapper Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, and far-right media figure Nick Fuentes.

Ye has drawn criticism in recent weeks for a series of antisemitic rants. He's also been accused by former co-workers of praising Adolf Hitler.

Fuentes became a white supremacist activist shortly after Trump was elected president in 2016. He said in 2017 that "a tidal wave of white identity is coming," he has cast doubt on whether the Holocaust took place, and he has said that the era of Jim Crow segregation and racial terrorism against Black people in America was "better for them."

Many Democrats and former Republican lawmakers, as well as conservative publications such as the Wall Street Journal, have already castigated Trump for taking a meeting with Ye and Fuentes. Trump, who has said he's running for president again in 2024, has denied knowing who Fuentes was prior to their dinner.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye, who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice,'" Trump wrote over the weekend on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump then referred to Fuentes and another dinner guest as people he “didn’t know.”

Republicans currently in positions of political power have largely been quiet about Trump’s dinner until Monday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was the first nationally known Republican lawmaker to weigh in on Trump’s meeting.

"I am extremely proud that Georgia's relationship with Israel and the Jewish community has never been stronger. Racism, antisemitism, and denial of the Holocaust have no place in the Republican Party and are completely un-American," Kemp told a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday morning.

A little after lunch time, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., became the first Republican member of the Senate to weigh in. Unlike Kemp, Cassidy mentioned Trump by name.

"President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party," Cassidy said in a statement.

Shortly after that, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told a reporter at the Capitol, "I condemn White supremacy and antisemitism. The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes."

More Senate Republicans are expected to condemn Trump later on Monday.

After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares 'silence is complicity'

President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his Holocaust denial, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same.
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden's 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1.
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX — (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won.
Rail strike averted: Biden signs bill enforcing agreement

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into a catastrophic recession.
US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations.
Writers: Russian attacks seek 'erasure' of Ukrainian culture

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately attacking the country's museums, libraries and other cultural institutions, according to a report issued Friday by the U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers' organization PEN.
Appeals court keeps Biden student loan forgiveness plan on pause

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the Department of Education's request to delay a court decision that ruled the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program unlawful.
Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW — (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday.
Column: Thanks to US, 3 Ukrainians get 2 years 'parole' from war

As this column goes to press, three Ukrainians are driving 16 hours across their country to reach the international airport in Warsaw, Poland.
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.
Georgia: What to expect on election night

A fiercely competitive Senate runoff in Georgia has national implications as Democrats try to solidify their hold on the upper chamber of Congress.
