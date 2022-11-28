ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The It List: 'Love Actually' cast reunites for 20th anniversary TV special, Casey Anthony tells all in 'Where the Truth Lies' and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 28, 2022

By Yahoo Entertainment Staff, Yahoo Entertainment
 2 days ago
The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Recount the making of a holiday favorite with The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later

It's been two decades since Hugh Grant danced at 10 Downing Street, Andrew Lincoln held up those cue cards and Emma Thompson teared up to her favorite, Joni Mitchell. ABC News and anchor Diane Sawyer are marking two decades since those scenes and others from the beloved romantic comedy were filmed — the movie wasn't actually released until Nov. 2003 — with this one-hour special. Both Grant and Thompson, as well as Bill Nighy (pop star Billy Mack), Laura Linney (the forlorn Sarah), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young Sam), Olivia Olson (the object of Sam's affection, Joanna), are among those interviewed about what went on behind-the-scenes and how the movie became a holiday staple. Writer and director Richard Curtis is there, too. It shows that, as Thompson's character Karen says in one scene, "True love lasts a lifetime." — Raechal Shewfelt

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special airs Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

STREAM IT: Casey Anthony tells her side of the story in Where the Truth Lies

It's been 11 years since Casey Anthony was found not guilty for murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee — and now she's finally speaking out about the 2011 murder trial that gripped the nation. The now 36-year-old shares her side of the story in Peacock's new three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which follows Anthony's account of the "infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison." Perhaps one of the most fascinating moments featured in the trailer is an emotional Anthony stating, "I lied.. but no one asked, 'Why?'"

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: Tilda Swinton sees double in eerie Gothic ghost story The Eternal Daughter

The Overlook isn't the only haunted hotel worth visiting this winter. English auteur Joanna Hogg's latest feature unfolds in and around the fog-enshrouded grounds of a remote countryside lodge where the only guests are Tilda Swinton... and Tilda Swinton? The Three Thousand Years of Longing star plays both mother and daughter in Hogg's beautifully-constructed ghost story, where the phantoms of the past lurk in the corners of every frame. Artist and filmmaker Julie hopes to work through a creative block by bringing her mom, Rosalind, to the manor-turned-hotel, which used to be the older woman's home. But try as they might, the two can't seem to find common ground. Meanwhile, Julie is increasingly unnerved by the hotel's isolated setting and dark, empty hallways. Caveat emptor: Don't go into The Eternal Daughter expecting Barbarian-style jump scares. Instead, Hogg creates an atmosphere where memories and regrets are the things that take on spectral form. This exclusive clip from the film offers a look at Swinton's surroundings, and her impressive double performance. — Ethan Alter

The Eternal Daughter premieres Friday, Dec. 2 in theaters.

WATCH IT: Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is on the Hunt in a new South Korean thriller

From Squid Game to spy games, it's been quite a year for Lee Jung-jae. In September, the South Korean star became the first Asian performer to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama for his lead role in the Netflix streaming sensation. And now, he's saving South Korea's president from assassination in the pulse-pounding thriller Hunt, which he also directed. Lee plays a high-ranking intelligence officer who learns that a North Korean mole is hiding out in the agency, looking to set his murderous plot in motion. But as with most spy vs. spy thrillers, there's more to this story than meets the eye. This exclusive clip from the film finds Lee springing into action for a high-octane gun battle in a crowded theater. — E.A.

Hunt premieres Friday, Dec. 2 in theaters and on most VOD services.

WATCH IT: The Masked Singer crowns its new reigning queen

Following Thanksgiving's Season 8 semifinals, The Masked Singer continues to provide the escapist, absurdist entertainment we all need this time of year. And now it all comes down to Wednesday's bonkers showdown between the two last masks standing: the Harp (who – spoiler alert! — is probably Amber Riley) and the Lambs (who are probably Wilson Phillips). So, can the Lambs hold on for just one more day and win that Golden Mask trophy? Will the Harp be the most gleeful in the end? And are our guesses even correct? Tune in and find out. — Lyndsey Parker

The Masked Singer Season 8 finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

STREAM IT: Jordan Peele delivers 'the scariest podcast of all time'

After conquering the screen with Get Out, Us and Nope, Jordan Peele brings his unique brand of horror to the audio sphere with Quiet Part Loud. The 12-episode podcast focuses on a conspiracy-mongering, right-wing radio host (masterfully played by Tracy Letts) who loses everything when he pushes one incendiary 9/11 fake news story too far. Years later, his life in tatters, an alluring femme fatale (Christina Hendricks) offers to give it all back — at a terrible cost. Executive produced by Peele, the pod offers chilling commentary on racism and the media in American culture, all wrapped in a gripping immersive horror mystery worth bingeing during long drives this holiday season. — Marcus Errico

Quiet Part Loud is now available exclusively on Spotify.

WATCH IT: Reservoir Dogs is an even bloodier good time on 4K Ultra HD

Quentin Tarantino recently declared 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood the best movie he's ever made, but as any movie buff knows QT has been consistently cranking out can't-miss cinematic gems for three decades now. It was 30 years ago last month that the unforgettably hip and bloody crime thriller Reservoir Dogs opened in theaters, and to celebrate Lionsgate has dropped the film on 4K Ultra HD for the very first time. Bonus features include deleted scenes, featurettes and perhaps some regenerated trauma from that ear scene. — Kevin Polowy

Reservoir Dogs is now available on 4K Ultra HD on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Michael & Jessica are George & Tammy

Longtime friends Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain portray George Jones and Tammy Wynette, aka "Mr. and Mrs. Country Music," in the eagerly awaited six-part Showtime series George & Tammy. Both Shannon, who is a member of the indie band Corporal, and Chastain do their own singing, bringing the chemistry and chaos of the seven-year marriage of one of country music's most legendary power couples to vivid life onscreen. — L.P.

George & Tammy premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

WATCH IT: Don’t Worry Darling is well worth checking out beyond all the drama

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh released a thriller together called Don't Worry Darling in September. Maybe you heard about it? Unfortunately the tabloid noise far overshadowed the fact that Wilde (Booksmart) directed her second really strong film, a provocative paranoia thriller that's like The Stepford Wives for more enlightened times. The film lands on 4K and Blu-ray this week, with extras including a making-of featurette and a deleted scene. Sadly, though, no documentary of the film's wild press tour. — K.P.

Don't Worry Darling releases on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Warm your heart with Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

The iconic star's latest project is a two-hour movie musical set behind the scenes of a live network TV special that Parton is filming. The idea is that she wants to share the spirit of Dollywood at Christmas, but it's not going so smoothly. After the "Hard Candy Christmas" singer is visited by her own Three Wise Mountain Men, she "goes rogue" to share the true meaning of Christmas with the world. But does it even matter what it's about? It's Dolly! Look out for Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, plus cast members Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer and many others. — R.S.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas airs Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HEAR IT: Rediscover lost Beach Boys in the Sail On Sailor box set

Their "Good Vibrations"/Pet Sounds glory days in the rear view, the Beach Boys of the early 1970s were at a commercial and creative crossroads. Available in multiple configurations, including a six-disc or 5-LP set, the collection explores the under-appreciated but fertile period during the sessions for Carl and the Passions — "So Tough" and Holland, unearthing dozens of rarities, alternate cuts, outtakes, promo tracks and even their full Thanksgiving 1972 Carnegie Hall concert. In all 80 of the 105 tracks in the deluxe box have never been released, perhaps none more anticipated by fans than Dennis Wilson's legendary, oft-bootlegged Vietnam protest song "Carry Me Home," which ranks among the band's finest recordings. — M.E.

Sail On Sailor — 1972 is available Friday, Dec. 2 from Amazon and other music sellers.

WATCH IT: Christmas in Rockefeller Center marks a holiday tradition

It's time! NBC airs its annual special, featuring the Radio City Rockettes and the lighting of the tree in New York City's Rockefeller Center, just as we eat that last helping of Thanksgiving leftovers. This year is the 90th time the famed Christmas tree will be lit, and it promises to be, well, you know. The tree itself is 82 feet tall, 50 feet wide and weighs about 14 tons. It'll be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a star made of three million crystals. Celebrities will provide even more star power. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform their song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," while the Muppets, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Mickey Guyton and others will take the stage, too. The extravaganza is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, from Today, and Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez. — R.S.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

PLAY IT: Experience Marvel-ous supernatural action in Marvel's Midnight Suns

It'll be a minute before we see Wolverine and Blade teaming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Canadian mutant and the fanged Daywalker are both playable characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG launching on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players take on the role of the monster-slaying Hunter, who assembles a team of heroes and anti-heroes to challenge the Mother of Demons, whose allies include Venom and other Marvel monstrosities. 'Nuff said. — E.A.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available Friday, Dec. 2 on most major consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Related
NME

‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ on Peacock, where Casey Anthony attempts to tell her side of the story

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, is a three-episode docuseries produced by Abby Hoyt (This is Paris) among others, that for the first time, gives Casey Anthony the opportunity to speak directly to viewers. In 2011, Anthony stood trial for the 2008 murder of her 3-year-old daughter Caylee and was later found not guilty by a jury. There have been lots of other shows and movies documenting the case and Anthony, including 2017’s Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery but this time, it is Anthony who has control of the narrative and her story. Content warning for mentions of abuse and rape.
New York Post

Fun Christmas movies and TV specials to watch and stream in December 2022

OK, so I’ll sound like that cranky old guy (“Get off my lawn!”), but back in my day, there were only two holiday specials of note, NBC’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (with those Norelco ads) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on CBS). I’ll throw in “Frosty the Snowman” for good measure — but only because comedian Jackie Vernon voiced Frosty. Otherwise, meh on that one. Those were the days (and nights) of the three-network television landscape. Now, in 2022, there are hundreds of holiday specials across broadcast, cable, streaming and probably some other platform I’m forgetting about. Two networks, Lifetime and...
TV Fanatic

Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy

Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Variety

Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
WWD

Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season

“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Variety

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Deadline

‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir

Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary.  RELATED: 2022...
Decider.com

‘George and Tammy’: Release Date, Trailer and What We Know

Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is an upcoming biographical drama that stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. The series will follow their music careers and on-and-off relationship, which was plagued by alcoholism and alleged abuse. Based on the novel The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Wynette’s fourth daughter, Georgette Jones, the show has been in production for over a decade. Chastain, who also serves as a producer, revealed in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that she first signed onto the project...
The Hollywood Reporter

Red Sea Film Festival Adds Spike Lee, Jackie Chan to Starry In-Conversations Section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, due to kick off its second edition later on Dec. 1, is continuing to add significant talent to its lineup, including two Oscar winners. Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Andrew Dominik are joining a growing assortment of big-name directors flying out to the coastal city of Jeddah to take part in a series of in-conversation session in Jeddah over the course of the next 10 days. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being "Trendsetters," "Guinea Pigs" and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey...
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Jon Voight movies and TV shows, ranked

Jon Voight is a staple of the acting business. The Hollywood veteran has starred in about a hundred television shows and films, firmly establishing and distinguishing himself as one of the very best in the decades he’s been active. Interestingly, while Voight is famous for his phenomenal and moving acting performances, in certain circles, he’s even more renowned for being the father of one of the most popular television stars ever, Angelina Jolie.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fairytale of New York: Radio 2 will play Christmas song without offensive slur for first time

The BBC has revealed that Radio 2 will play an alternate “Fairytale of New York” for the 2022 Christmas period.Every year, when the festive season rolls around, the song makes headlines due to its lyrics, which contains the word “f****t”.The 1987 track, which is performed by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues frontman Shane McGowan, is considered offensive due to the word’s use as a homophobic slur.However, some argue that the context of the song means the word should be interpreted as traditional Irish slang for a “lazy person”.The ongoing debate has led to several radio stations deciding to play...
NEW YORK STATE
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
ComicBook

Shrinking Trailer Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and starring a stacked cast including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Cougar Town's Christa Miller, and Deadly Class's Luke Tennie. In the series, Segel plays a troubled therapist who decides to start telling his patients the unvarnished truth -- both a huge violation of standards and ethics, and also seemingly pretty impactful on their lives. The trailer doesn't tell you much -- basically just trots out the cast, who you see bouncing on a trampoline to the tune of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness."
