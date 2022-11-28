LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen. More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”

