WILX-TV
Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement stepping up speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of municipal, county, and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies across Michigan be stepping up on speed enforcement running through February 2023. More than two years ago, law enforcement agencies across Michigan reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes, according to the Michigan...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
MSP to target speeding drivers across Michigan for next 3 months
Lead-footed drivers in Michigan, beware: Law enforcement is coming for you. Michigan police agencies are cracking down on speeders statewide for the next three months to cut down on the number of crashes, deaths and injuries, according to the state Office of Highway Safety Planning. ...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
WILX-TV
Bath Township Police Department selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys
BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township Police Officers are selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys. The newspapers are donation based. Donations made will go towards helping local children have warm shoes and clothes this winter. The Old Newsboys Association of Greater Lansing has been operating since 1924...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police give tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen. More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
New Survey: Michigan above the mark in snowplow driver staffing
For the past few years, local road commissions and MDOT have had a tough time finding snowplow drivers. While many states still have this problem, Michigan is in a much better place this year.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
WILX-TV
Over 200 illegal guns off the street and 235 arrests with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials conducted over 1,767 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 205 illegal guns have been taken off the street before they could potentially be used in a crime. Countless illegal drugs and ammunition were also found during their sweeps according to state officials. The...
WILX-TV
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
