Michigan State

Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
Michigan law enforcement stepping up speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of municipal, county, and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies across Michigan be stepping up on speed enforcement running through February 2023. More than two years ago, law enforcement agencies across Michigan reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes, according to the Michigan...
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Michigan State Police give tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, the Michigan State Police (MSP) gives tips on how to protect your packages from being stolen. More people are choosing to do their holiday shopping online. Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to seize the opportunity when they notice a package left on a porch or doorstep. These people are often referred to as “porch pirates.”
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
