Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
buffzone.com
CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Turnover problems started at the top in loss against ASU
For the Colorado men’s basketball team, the turnover struggles started at the top. There certainly will be plenty of fodder for head coach Tad Boyle and his staff to pick through after the Buffaloes blew a 15-point lead in a stunning 60-59 home loss against Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference opener. But the Buffs’ turnovers was the biggest issue against the Sun Devils, and the bulk of those miscues came from the point guard spot.
buffzone.com
Career for CU Buffs volleyball’s Brynna DeLuzio comes full circle with NCAA tourney berth
The extra season of eligibility granted to all athletes by the NCAA for the 2020-21 pandemic year has led to some unique athletic journeys. At Colorado, few have embodied that truth quite like Brynna DeLuzio. The Buffaloes volleyball team will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 when CU...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs’ interim coach Mike Sanford focused on player interviews in first week of offseason
Mike Sanford didn’t hide the fact that he would be taking a few hours off of work on Tuesday. Colorado’s interim head football coach wasn’t going to miss USA’s win over Iran in the World Cup. Outside of that break, however, Sanford’s been busy doing postseason...
buffzone.com
Starting or off bench, J’Vonne Hadley ready for first taste of Pac-12 play for CU Buffs
J’Vonne Hadley made a much-needed return to the rotation. His return to the starting lineup may not be far behind. Hadley might have played at less than 100%, but he appeared in prime form during a 65-62 home win for the Colorado men’s basketball team against Yale on Sunday, coming off the bench to go 5-for-6 with 13 points and five rebounds.
buffzone.com
Frida Formann back with CU Buffs after playing for Danish national team
It was an odd feeling for Frida Formann, sitting with her parents in Denmark last Friday to watch the Colorado women’s basketball team play at Tennessee. Technically, the game started early Saturday morning, at 1 a.m., in Denmark. “It was the weirdest thing because that’s how I know they...
Kentucky lands commitment from Colorado long snapper
Help is on the way to Kentucky's special teams room. Wednesday, the Wildcats landed a commitment from class of 2023 Monument, Colorado native and long snapper Walker Himebauch who announced the news on Twitter. Himebaugh attends Monument's Palmer Ridge High School. He visited Lexington for its Oct. 8 game against...
Yardbarker
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
After a 3-9 season, what’s next for Jay Norvell’s football team?
Head coach Jay Norvell’s inaugural season with the Colorado State University football team is over. After going 3-9 on the season and 3-5 in conference play, there may be more questions now than there ever were before the season. But there’s also more to look forward to. Ad.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football: Broomfield savors final week ahead of state title game
The ride home from football practice can be one of those routines that slip by without a second thought. But for Broomfield brothers Cole and Ty LaCrue, it can feel like everything. “Whether we are having a bad or a good day — with our rides, we always seem to...
Pueblo Central High basketball player cited after brawl breaks out during game with Sand Creek
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Central High School student is facing legal action after a brawl during a basketball game. The fight broke out during Monday’s varsity girls' basketball matchup between Pueblo Central High School and Sand Creek High School. 13 Investigates obtained video of the brawl between the two student-athletes. According to the The post Pueblo Central High basketball player cited after brawl breaks out during game with Sand Creek appeared first on KRDO.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
cpr.org
‘This situation is unsustainable’: Stagnant wages fuel resentment among Colorado State University’s nontenure-track faculty
It’s a crisp fall day on the Colorado State University campus. John Kitchens is telling his honors literature class that the excerpts they are reading from the thousands-year-old Hindu text Bhagavad Gita have relevance today. “It poses the question that challenges a lot of us … can we live...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
denverite.com
When city officials balked, Denver’s sidewalk queen kept pushing. Voters just gave her a huge win
The way Jill Locantore describes her childhood in Colorado Springs in the 1970s sounds — please forgive the pun — completely pedestrian. Like many Coloradans both then and now, hers was a car-dependent family. Their chariot was an enormous Oldsmobile. “We used to joke about how you could...
Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Colorado State University
CSU announces phased plan to provide coverage for mandatory fees for graduate assistants
Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 29. We are pleased to announce initial details of a new Graduate Assistant Mandatory Fee Coverage plan. Interim President Miranda discussed the need for CSU to take a hard look at compensation and equity for our faculty, staff and graduate assistants during the September Fall Address. With respect to graduate assistants, he referenced the need to give particular focus to fees. The Office of the President, Office of the Provost, the Graduate School, and the Graduate Student Council closely collaborated, with support by the Office of the Vice President for Research, to create a plan for mandatory fee coverage.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
