Boulder, CO

CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Turnover problems started at the top in loss against ASU

For the Colorado men’s basketball team, the turnover struggles started at the top. There certainly will be plenty of fodder for head coach Tad Boyle and his staff to pick through after the Buffaloes blew a 15-point lead in a stunning 60-59 home loss against Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference opener. But the Buffs’ turnovers was the biggest issue against the Sun Devils, and the bulk of those miscues came from the point guard spot.
Frida Formann back with CU Buffs after playing for Danish national team

It was an odd feeling for Frida Formann, sitting with her parents in Denmark last Friday to watch the Colorado women’s basketball team play at Tennessee. Technically, the game started early Saturday morning, at 1 a.m., in Denmark. “It was the weirdest thing because that’s how I know they...
Kentucky lands commitment from Colorado long snapper

Help is on the way to Kentucky's special teams room. Wednesday, the Wildcats landed a commitment from class of 2023 Monument, Colorado native and long snapper Walker Himebauch who announced the news on Twitter. Himebaugh attends Monument's Palmer Ridge High School. He visited Lexington for its Oct. 8 game against...
Football: Broomfield savors final week ahead of state title game

The ride home from football practice can be one of those routines that slip by without a second thought. But for Broomfield brothers Cole and Ty LaCrue, it can feel like everything. “Whether we are having a bad or a good day — with our rides, we always seem to...
Pueblo Central High basketball player cited after brawl breaks out during game with Sand Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Central High School student is facing legal action after a brawl during a basketball game. The fight broke out during Monday’s varsity girls' basketball matchup between Pueblo Central High School and Sand Creek High School.  13 Investigates obtained video of the brawl between the two student-athletes.  According to the The post Pueblo Central High basketball player cited after brawl breaks out during game with Sand Creek appeared first on KRDO.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
CSU announces phased plan to provide coverage for mandatory fees for graduate assistants

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 29. We are pleased to announce initial details of a new Graduate Assistant Mandatory Fee Coverage plan. Interim President Miranda discussed the need for CSU to take a hard look at compensation and equity for our faculty, staff and graduate assistants during the September Fall Address. With respect to graduate assistants, he referenced the need to give particular focus to fees. The Office of the President, Office of the Provost, the Graduate School, and the Graduate Student Council closely collaborated, with support by the Office of the Vice President for Research, to create a plan for mandatory fee coverage.
