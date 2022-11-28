ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAFF

NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Two churches to leave United Methodists

Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
LYNCHBURG, VA

