Franklin News Post
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
WAFF
NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were...
Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
Missing Nelson County man found
According to police, 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in the Lovingston area of Nelson County.
chathamstartribune.com
Two churches to leave United Methodists
Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
