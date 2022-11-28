LEXINGTON, Ky. – St. Cloud State Volleyball standouts Kenzie Foley, Phebie Rossi and Linsey Rachel each have been named 2022 AVCA All-Americans today by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. "To have three All-Americans for the second straight season is a testament to this program's growth and development over the...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO