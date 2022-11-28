ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Sanni Ahola named WCHA Goaltender of the Month

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey junior goalie Sanni Ahola has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Goaltender of the Month after her dominant month of November. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Ahola led the WCHA in wins by going 3-1-0 while helping the Huskies...
scsuhuskies.com

Foley, Rossi and Rachel named AVCA All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – St. Cloud State Volleyball standouts Kenzie Foley, Phebie Rossi and Linsey Rachel each have been named 2022 AVCA All-Americans today by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. "To have three All-Americans for the second straight season is a testament to this program's growth and development over the...
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Track & Field unveils 2022-23 Indoor schedule

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field has announced its Indoor schedule ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Huskies open with the Minnesota Icebreaker Invite on December 9 and will compete in a total of 10 meets prior to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships in late February.
