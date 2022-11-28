ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

alabamanews.net

Meteorologist Rich Thomas Says Tornado Deaths in Montgomery County Are Rare

Bluewater Radio Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas says that while tornadoes hit Alabama regularly, it’s rare that they cause deaths in Montgomery County. The EF-2 tornado that hit the Flatwood community just after 3AM Wednesday killed 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, when a tree fell on their home. His father Cedric Tell had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Update: Survey Teams Release Information about Tornadoes that Hit Montgomery, Elmore, Pike Counties

Survey teams from the National Weather Service have released information about the tornadoes that hit Montgomery, Elmore and Pike Counties early Wednesday morning. TORNADO: MONTGOMERY, ELMORE COUNTIES – FLATWOOD/WILLOW SPRINGS. RATING: EF2. ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH. PATH LENGTH: 9.92 MILES. PATH WIDTH: 650 YARDS. INJURIES: 2. START TIME:...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say at about 6:33AM today, they were called to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s believed that his injuries are not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Charged with Setting Fires at Montgomery Apartment Building

Montgomery fire investigators say a woman has been charged with setting a string of fires at a Montgomery apartment building. Investigators say Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson and is being held on $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County jail. Firefighters responded to a fire at a six-unit apartment...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase

Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Bicyclist, Struck and Killed by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an accident between a car and a bicyclist that left the bicyclist dead. Police say it happened at about 12:09AM today in the 800 block of Martha Street, which is just west of Interstate 65 near downtown. Police say the bicyclist, a man, was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL

