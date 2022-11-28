Friday will be a very windy day and minor damage could be possible - details below. This will turn out to be a warmer day with morning temperatures already in the middle to upper 40s by sunrise. There will be a lot of clouds today, but it does not hurt the potential for warming! Afternoon temps will rise in the lower 60s by the afternoon and evening temps will be in the upper 50s for a few hours. A cold front arrives after 9pm.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO