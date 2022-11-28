Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Lawmaker proposes widening I-70 with surplus budget money in the new year
COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) could widen Interstate 70 to three or four lanes in each direction, thanks to surplus budget money in the state. State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) prefiled a bill Thursday that proposes that general revenue funds that exceed $4 billion be transferred to the proposed Interstate 70 Improvement Fund.
KOMU
Gov. Parson announces $10 million grant for Missouri jail improvements
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced on Thursday the availability of up to $10 million in funding for Missouri county jail maintenance and improvements. Parson said Missouri sheriff's and county jail administrative agencies can apply for the funding until Friday, Dec. 30. The grant requires a "local match" of 50%....
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KOMU
State Rep. David Tyson Smith prefiles bill to limit gun purchases for teenagers
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. “In the past few months, we have seen truly horrific...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri organizations kickstart the giving season
COLUMBIA – The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season. One of those organizations is Hope For Christmas, a faith-based charity operating out of Jefferson City and serving over 30 different counties. Hope...
KOMU
Missouri real estate market slows amid interest rate hikes
COLUMBIA- Missourians are buying fewer homes amid a spike in house prices, thanks largely to increasing interest rates from the Federal Reserve. According to a report from Missouri Realtors, 6,320 homes were sold across the state in October. That's more than a 25% decrease from the 8,536 sold in October 2021.
KOMU
Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds
BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend...
KOMU
Hundreds receive anonymous letters targeting West County teenagers
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The Glendale Police Department says it has heard from around 100 residents who received an anonymous letter in the mail with no return address. Inside the envelope was a mailer with the word “BEWARE” and the faces of three teenagers. “I was shocked,...
KOMU
Forecast: South winds become blustery Friday, aiding temps back to 60 degrees tomorrow
Another round of warmer weather and breezy winds is on its way to close the week!. Temperatures only warmed to near 37 degrees yesterday, so Thursday and Friday will feel MUCH better when outside during the day. Mostly sunny today and warmer thanks to a developing south wind eventually sustained...
KOMU
2 charged in death of St. Louis County child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutors say two adults are charged in the death of a toddler who ingested fentanyl. Police announced Thursday that the child died at a hospital after officers went to a home in Florissant in November. She has been identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak.
KOMU
Forecast: Calming winds overnight, cooler for the weekend
Friday was a very windy day in central Missouri, but winds will decrease for the weekend as colder air arrives. Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the 20s, with highs only warming to the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calming through the day, which means...
KOMU
Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off Friday
The first ever Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off at 6 p.m. Friday at Columbia College’s Southwell Complex. The 12-game invitational will take place Friday-Sunday in Columbia and features girls basketball teams from Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Rock Bridge (1-1) will play twice in the tournament, facing Blue Valley North...
KOMU
Forecast: Wind advisories issued as gusts could reach 50mph, colder this weekend
Friday will be a very windy day and minor damage could be possible - details below. This will turn out to be a warmer day with morning temperatures already in the middle to upper 40s by sunrise. There will be a lot of clouds today, but it does not hurt the potential for warming! Afternoon temps will rise in the lower 60s by the afternoon and evening temps will be in the upper 50s for a few hours. A cold front arrives after 9pm.
Comments / 1