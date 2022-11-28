ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Construction delays put Polar Park payment plan under scrutiny

WORCESTER, Mass. - When discussions to build Polar Park began, Worcester leaders pitched it as a project that would eventually pay for itself. Recent reporting by the Worcester Business Journal is calling their confidence into question, but stakeholders still believe the ballpark will live up to its promise. What You...
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license

BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Rising costs may mean changes for municipal electric utility

CHESTER — With power supply costs rising and green energy mandates on the horizon, Chester Municipal Electric Light Department (CMELD) needs to make some changes, Special Town Meeting voters were told on Nov. 28. Voters have three options, said Andrew Myers, chair of the town Energy Committee: seek grants...
CHESTER, MA
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield: Residential yard waste drop-off ending

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station in Pittsfield ends today, December 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Customers must provide proof of residency...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Woodstock Man Admits To Failing To Report Nearly $1M In Income

A business owner from Connecticut has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns. Windham County resident Mariusz Kalinowski, age 47, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to one count of filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
WOODSTOCK, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job

WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA

