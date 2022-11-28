Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Construction delays put Polar Park payment plan under scrutiny
WORCESTER, Mass. - When discussions to build Polar Park began, Worcester leaders pitched it as a project that would eventually pay for itself. Recent reporting by the Worcester Business Journal is calling their confidence into question, but stakeholders still believe the ballpark will live up to its promise. What You...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
thereminder.com
Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license
BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Felix Auto Repair recognized for 50 plus years in business
Building a business at the same Springfield location for more than half a century Friday earned recognition for Felix Decesare, the owner of Felix Auto Repair on Sumner Avenue.
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, receive an update on Andy Yee palliative Care Unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and families and friends of the late Andrew “Andy” Yee Thursday afternoon to receive an update on the palliative care unit named after the late restaurateur and businessman. During a press conference, it was...
thereminder.com
Rising costs may mean changes for municipal electric utility
CHESTER — With power supply costs rising and green energy mandates on the horizon, Chester Municipal Electric Light Department (CMELD) needs to make some changes, Special Town Meeting voters were told on Nov. 28. Voters have three options, said Andrew Myers, chair of the town Energy Committee: seek grants...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
Pittsfield: Residential yard waste drop-off ending
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station in Pittsfield ends today, December 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Customers must provide proof of residency...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Woodstock Man Admits To Failing To Report Nearly $1M In Income
A business owner from Connecticut has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns. Windham County resident Mariusz Kalinowski, age 47, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to one count of filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job
WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
Holyoke mayor hopes more vacation days will attract new Public Works superintendent
HOLYOKE — The Ordinance Committee recommended on Tuesday the passage of a proposed ordinance would allow the mayor to offer more vacation time to the next Department of Public Works superintendent. In an email, Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon stated, “The purpose is to allow the mayor to offer...
Comments / 0