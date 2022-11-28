ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County man found dead on Estate Court identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials have identified the 18-year-old found dead on Estate Court Tuesday. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ricke Irick of Orangeburg. Deputies at the scene Tuesday called his death "suspicious" after a caller said they found they Irick unconscious.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors. Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
wgac.com

Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody

A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A confrontation between deputies and the occupants of an Augusta home was captured on a video that’s been shared widely on social media, getting hundreds of thousands of views in about a day. It happened after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

