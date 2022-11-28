ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Police capture suspect in possible gang-related car chase and shooting

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 8:18 Police in Seaside have found the cars involved in what police believe may be a gang-related car chase and shooting, according to a Facebook post made at about 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

An arrest has also been made, according to police, yet the suspect has not been identified.

A Mercedes Benz captured on surveillance video at the scene was recognized after being released to the public. The person who tipped the police said they spotted the vehicle along Highway 1 going north. According to Commander Matthew Doza with the Seaside Police Department, the California Highway Patrol was notified, along with Watsonville Police. The suspected vehicle was eventually found in Aptos, where the suspect was arrested.

Doza tells KION police still have a lot of work to do, including finding the person was targeted in Monday's shooting. They are thankful for the help of the public.

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police said a person(s) in a vehicle shot at an occupied grey Mercedes Benz at least 30 times on the 1800 block of Yosemite Street Monday morning.

The suspect vehicle then drove off west down San Pablo, south on Noche Buena Street and was last seen on Broadway Street, said police.

Police said the vehcile is believed to be a black Nissan Altima with front-end damage. At least 30 shots were fired.

The intended victim fled the scene. This happened around 11:52 a.m. Seaside Police has issued a public safety warning for the community.

“We believe that the people in that vehicle are armed, obviously because we found shell casings, plus we had people calling in saying that they see somebody shooting. We don’t want anybody to get hurt, especially if someone sees the vehicle," said Commander Doza with Seaside Police. "We want them to call us, we don’t want them to approach the vehicle or challenge anybody or make contact with the occupants. We want them to call us since we’re trained to deal with those situations.”

Shell casings.

Police added that they are investigating a "large scene." Nobody was hurt due to the shots fired incident that they could find.

The post Seaside Police capture suspect in possible gang-related car chase and shooting appeared first on KION546 .

