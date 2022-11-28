ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Paul Douglas: Immediate metro will have 3-5" of snow Tuesday

By Paul Douglas
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVOTj_0jQHtRZp00

It's never a "sure thing" but confidence levels are rising about a quick snow event late tonight into Tuesday, probably plowable with a fair amount of skidding, slipping and sliding by midday. Before the snow tapers to flurries Tuesday evening many of us in the immediate metro will have 3-5" of snow on the ground; less far northern and western suburbs, but potentially a little more just south and east of St. Paul.

Headlines:
- Dry this evening. Run out now and buy milk, bread and a 5-year supply of toilet paper. Snow arrives after midnight; we may wake up to about 1" Tuesday morning.

- Snow becomes heavier and steadier during the day tomorrow with 2-5" by evening, possibly 6" south/east metro. A plowable snowfall event.

- This will NOT be a blizzard. Wind speeds will be in the 10-20 mph range, capable of minor drifting, but not even close to blizzard criteria.

- Travel should improve Wednesday, but cold 30 mph+ wind gusts will make it feel like single digits. Suggestion: try to get the snow off your driveway or sidewalk Tuesday evening because that cold wind on Wednesday will be uncomfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJVpL_0jQHtRZp00
The official National Weather Service outlook for snow. Photo credit (Image courtesy of the National Weather Service / NOAA)

Above is the official Twin Cities National Weather Service Snowfall outlook. The local NWS office predicts the axis of heaviest snow may set up directly over the Twin Cities, which is certainly possible. Some weather models keep the heaviest snowfall just south and east of MSP. Whether it's 4" or 6" it probably won't make much of a difference for the PM commute tomorrow, which will be slow. Little question about that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1TbD_0jQHtRZp00
The European model snow map Photo credit (Image courtesy of WeatherBell)

ECMWF guidance fairly consistently predicts the axis of heaviest snow just southeast of the downtowns, with St. Paul standing a better chance of 6" amounts than Minneapolis. I do agree that a coating to a half inch is likely from Willmar to St. Cloud to Duluth from this system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dbauq_0jQHtRZp00
The NOAA snow model. Photo credit (Image courtesy of pivotalweather.com )

NOAA's models by and large keep the axis of heaviest snow (5-6") right over the immediate metro area into northwestern Wisconsin, with a few inches for Duluth. This could still verify, but I suspect that most of us in the immediate Twin Cities will wind up with 3-5" before the snow winds down Tuesday evening.

Meteorological Winter kicks off on Thursday, December 1 - but as far as the atmosphere is concerned it's already winter, and that should become apparent tomorrow. Leave extra time to get around town Tuesday - I expect somewhat better (plowed/salted) roads for Wednesday's commute.

Remember, it's just frozen water. We can do this.

Stay alert and stay tuned to WCCO Radio for the very latest updates on this plowable snow event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsdakota.com

Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather

JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
BEMIDJI, MN
MIX 94.9

December Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our colder-than-usual weather is expected to continue here in the month of December. The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated weather outlook for December. They say the entire stay should see below-normal temperatures for the month. That is the case for much of the northern half of the country.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
GCN.com

In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads

On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Wind & snow are likely, then a deep temp plunge

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a brief warm-up today, colder temperatures settle back in and snow chances ramp up. Light snow will begin tonight and linger into Friday. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see gusts up to 50 MPH which will create blowing and drifting snow problems. New snowfall totals will be around a trace to 2″. Look for temperatures to fall throughout Friday to the single digits by late afternoon.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
STILLWATER, MN
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy