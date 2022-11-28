Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
wiproud.com
Suspect arrested for shooting death of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in the shooting death of a La Crosse man is arrested in Arizona. The La Crosse Police Department says 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Illinois was taken into custody Friday. Brown and Karvel Freeman are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in...
5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Neighbors told us children lived in the house too.Police said a preliminary investigation indicated it was due to a domestic-related incident and there...
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford Police said the child suffered minor injuries after bullets came through the wall of a house in the 1600 block around 6:05 p.m. Angela Spotts said she was sitting in her living room nearby […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
WIFR
Crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detours traffic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-vehicle crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detoured traffic for about an hour on Wednesday. Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the incident, which happened dangerously close to train tracks. The vehicle involved appeared to sustain heavy front-end damage. While the crash remains under...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Terminate A Chase on the East Side
Sources are reporting a police chase. It happened around 11 PM near Brooke rd. Suspect vehicle is a White GMC with a plate similar to CG37375. Police terminated the chase. Sources told us the alleged suspect lives in Belvidere. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit...
Person shot on State Street in Madison, suspect at large
Madison police say a person was injured after being shot on State Street on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near State and Mifflin.
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
Five bodies found in Buffalo Grove home
Authorities in the northern suburbs have found five bodies inside a home, in what officials say appears to be a domestic murder-suicide incident.
Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and one count of homicide by firearm...
nbc15.com
One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
715newsroom.com
Parole Denied in Case of Beloit Murder
A Beloit man convicted of killing his wife nearly three decades ago isn’t getting parole. This week the Wisconsin Parole Commission ruled Randal Keller won’t be released, but will be eligible for parole again next September. Keller was convicted of shooting Tina Keller to death back in 1994.
WIFR
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 25-28, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 25 at 12:02 p.m. Mark A. James, 46, of Marion was cited for failure to yield turning left. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Jan. 27 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 26 at 11:17 p.m. Ivan Munoz, 20, of Rochelle was...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
