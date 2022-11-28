ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Hess to buy $750 million in carbon credits from Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — U.S.-owned Hess Corporation, a consortium partner in Guyana’s offshore oil sector, has agreed to buy $750 million worth of carbon credits from the South American nation in the next decade as it works to ensure Guyana’s almost intact Amazonian rainforests remain standing for decades to come, officials said Saturday.
