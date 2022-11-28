Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Related
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of November 27 And December 4
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of November 27 and December 4. -Berry Road at Jenifer Elementary School. -Marshall Corner Road at James Craik Elementary School. -Middletown Road at Westlake...
Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills
Anne Arundel County Police say two people arranged to sell a coat to an online buyer outside a Gambrills Starbucks. They ended up meeting a masked man with a gun.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
Two Pedestrians In Nearby DMV Counties Killed In Separate Crashes Hours Apart: Police
Two pedestrians were killed in the DMV area overnight as police investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes in Fairfax and Prince George’s County that happened within hours of each other. First, in Maryland, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday,...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Two teens arrested in gun shop burglary in Glen Burnie
Two Montgomery County teens have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a gun shop in Anne Arundel County.
fox5dc.com
Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks
Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
fredericksburg.today
I-95N closure ahead of new traffic signal activation this week
I-95N closure ahead of new traffic signal activation this week. The schedule to activate temporary traffic signals that will direct traffic entering and exiting Interstate 95 northbound at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County has been adjusted and will go into full color operation this Friday. Crews...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Spotsylvania truck driver wins $1 million after buying Lottery scratcher from gas station convenience store
Jose Granados was just looking to get gas and a cup of coffee when he stopped at a Royal Farms convenience store in Spotsylvania County. As it turned out, it was his lucky day -- he ended up buying a lottery scratcher from the store and won $1 million.
35-year-old pedestrian hit by minivan, killed in Prince William County
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Comments / 0