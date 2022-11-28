ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonian.com

A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks

Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

I-95N closure ahead of new traffic signal activation this week

I-95N closure ahead of new traffic signal activation this week. The schedule to activate temporary traffic signals that will direct traffic entering and exiting Interstate 95 northbound at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County has been adjusted and will go into full color operation this Friday. Crews...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon

A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

