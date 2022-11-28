ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming

If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Get Involved spotlight: Inside Books Project

From Inside Books Project, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:. The Inside Books Project has been sending free books and educational material to people incarcerated in Texas prisons since 1998. Based in Austin, and collectively run, we have been sending books to 400-500 people each week in more than 100 state and federal prisons in Texas for the last 25 years.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

In Central Austin, a City Council race where the candidates diverge on housing

On a recent Saturday morning, two candidates vying for the same seat on the Austin City Council took to the streets. One donned a backwards cap, a navy blue sweatshirt and jeans; the other, purple leggings and a silk headscarf. Each pitched themselves to anyone daring enough to answer the...
kut.org

2022 Austin Runoff Election

Early voting is Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec. 13. You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff. The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy