FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming
If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
South Austinites are voting on a new council member. Here’s where D5 candidates stand on key issues.
The District 5 seat on Austin City Council is up for grabs. State legislative staffer Ryan Alter and communications adviser Stephanie Bazan bested the crowded field to represent the South Austin district in the November election. But neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the votes, so they're competing in a runoff.
Get Involved spotlight: Inside Books Project
From Inside Books Project, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:. The Inside Books Project has been sending free books and educational material to people incarcerated in Texas prisons since 1998. Based in Austin, and collectively run, we have been sending books to 400-500 people each week in more than 100 state and federal prisons in Texas for the last 25 years.
You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff.
The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election. Here’s what to know to vote in...
In Central Austin, a City Council race where the candidates diverge on housing
On a recent Saturday morning, two candidates vying for the same seat on the Austin City Council took to the streets. One donned a backwards cap, a navy blue sweatshirt and jeans; the other, purple leggings and a silk headscarf. Each pitched themselves to anyone daring enough to answer the...
Some of Austin's homeless die from treatable conditions. One group works to heal the disparity.
It pours down rain as a medical team pulls into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in East Austin to meet 58-year-old Denzil Wooten for a regular checkup. The team, known as M3 for Mobile, Medical and Mental Health Care Team, has been tracking down Wooten about two times a week for the past three years.
Austin's legal costs to oust the South Terminal's operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city's fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin's City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA's legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company with...
2022 Austin Runoff Election
Early voting is Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec. 13. You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff. The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.
