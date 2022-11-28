Early voting is Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec. 13. You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff. The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO