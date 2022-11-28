ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Most of Central Alabama Dry at The Midday Report

As of 12:40 pm, a line of light showers continue to push southward across Central Alabama and currently stretches from Opelika to Montgomery to Camden. Other than the line, nearly all of the rest of the area is rain-free. Temperatures are ranging from the lower 60s in parts of the...
CAMDEN, AL
Dense Fog Advisory for a Large Part of Central Alabama Until 7 a.m.

Fog is forming in parts of Central Alabama this evening in places like Pell City, Alex City, Selma, Montgomery, Troy, Greenville, and Evergreen. Pell City is reporting visibility 1/8th of a mile, Selma, Montgomery, and Greenville all reporting 1/4 of a mile. Be careful if you are driving across Central...
PELL CITY, AL
Rain At Times Tomorrow; Mostly Dry Sunday

THIS AFTERNOON: We have a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama this afternoon, temperatures are in the 60s over North Alabama, and close to 70 over the southern counties of the state. We continue to see a few sprinkles on radar, but most places are dry. Clouds increase tonight with a low in the 55-62 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
Dry Today; Showers Return Tomorrow

WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: We project a high in the mid 60s over North Alabama today, with low 70s for the southern counties of the state. The average high for Birmingham on December 2 is 60. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front. We note a few showers on...
ALABAMA STATE
Dry Through Tomorrow; Showers Over The Weekend

COLD START: Temperatures are in the 28-32 degree range over much of North Alabama early this morning… we see upper 30s down to the Gulf Coast. Today will be sunny with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… temperatures reach the 60s over the southern counties. Dry weather continues tomorrow with a partly sunny sky.
ALABAMA STATE

