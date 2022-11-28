Read full article on original website
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have...
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred residents, their faces smeared with volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas. Thick columns of ash were blasted more than 1,500 meters (nearly 5,000 feet) into the sky while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.
