Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
City of Pikeville Announces Free Entry into Christmas Parade
City of Pikeville officials announced on the city’s official facebook page that they are offering free entries into the city’s Christmas parade. Those qualified for free entry are small businesses, non-profit organizations, dance teams, bands, car clubs, and pageant winners. The entry is free but those interested must...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
harlanenterprise.net
Christmas at the Center is Saturday
This year’s installment of Christmas at the Center is set to happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, with food, fun, and activities for all ages lined up for those looking for the Christmas spirit. According to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page, Christmas at the Center kicks off at 10...
What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Tri-Cities?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses, trainers, and of course the dalmatians have been in Johnson City since Monday ahead of a busy week of parades and one-horse shows. “It’s probably the best phone call I get to make […]
Kingsport Times-News
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Gift drive for nursing home residents underway
SALYERSVILLE/PIKEVILLE – Kisha Sowards is gearing up for her fourth year of Helping Hearts, a fundraising effort she started when she was in high school to ensure every local nursing home resident receives a gift for Christmas. Sowards, who is now a junior at UPike, has even extended the...
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
wymt.com
More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help repair damaged water lines in three of the hardest hit counties from flooding earlier this year. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
935wain.com
Adair County Constable Office District 6 Alert: 2 Females Escape Casey County Jail
2 female inmates have escaped Casey county jail this morning. One is from Columbia and the other is from Bell County. They are believed to still be wearing their jail clothes. Everyone is asked to be vigilant and keep your doors locked. If spoted, please call 911. Casey county schools is running on a one hour delay.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has seven homes under construction in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties. They will take about three to four months to finish. ”We got a lot of them going, and so when you kind of spread it out, and we are actually...
thebig1063.com
House fire in Harlan causes firefighters to be pulled due to possible roof collapse
On Wednesday afternoon November 30, 2022 at approximately 12:25pm, multiple calls came into Harlan City Police Department about a house on fire located above the Cash Savers Store. A Harlan City Police unit then advised the fire was on South Main Street and not near the business itself. Fire Chief...
q95fm.net
Fire Crews Investigating Cause of Harlan Fire
Firefighters in Harlan are investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday on South Main Street. The fire broke out near the Cash Saver grocery store a little before 12:30 pm. The fire crews attempted to get inside of the building during the incident, in order to put out the flames. Firefighter had to leave the building due to structural damage that could’ve caused the roof to collapse.
harlanenterprise.net
Knox Central overpowers Lady Bears
Knox Central showed much toughness and excellent shooting as they began the 2022-23 with a commanding 81-60 win over host Harlan County on Thursday. Halle Collins, a 5-11 sophomore forward, poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore guard Timberly Frederick followed with 15 points,...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
wymt.com
Va. town police chief moving on in career
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief. On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career. “He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County defeat Lady Patriots in opener
The Harlan County Lady Bears placed four players in double figures Monday in a 65-57 victory over visiting Knott Central. The Lady Patriots are ranked among the best in the 14th Region. Senior guard Taytum Griffin led the Lady Bears with 15 points. Jaylin Smith, a senior guard, scored 13,...
Comments / 0