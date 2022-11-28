ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, KY

q95fm.net

City of Pikeville Announces Free Entry into Christmas Parade

City of Pikeville officials announced on the city’s official facebook page that they are offering free entries into the city’s Christmas parade. Those qualified for free entry are small businesses, non-profit organizations, dance teams, bands, car clubs, and pageant winners. The entry is free but those interested must...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade

The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Christmas at the Center is Saturday

This year’s installment of Christmas at the Center is set to happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, with food, fun, and activities for all ages lined up for those looking for the Christmas spirit. According to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page, Christmas at the Center kicks off at 10...
HARLAN, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town

WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
WISE, VA
salyersvilleindependent.com

Gift drive for nursing home residents underway

SALYERSVILLE/PIKEVILLE – Kisha Sowards is gearing up for her fourth year of Helping Hearts, a fundraising effort she started when she was in high school to ensure every local nursing home resident receives a gift for Christmas. Sowards, who is now a junior at UPike, has even extended the...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WJHL

Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Fire Crews Investigating Cause of Harlan Fire

Firefighters in Harlan are investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday on South Main Street. The fire broke out near the Cash Saver grocery store a little before 12:30 pm. The fire crews attempted to get inside of the building during the incident, in order to put out the flames. Firefighter had to leave the building due to structural damage that could’ve caused the roof to collapse.
HARLAN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Knox Central overpowers Lady Bears

Knox Central showed much toughness and excellent shooting as they began the 2022-23 with a commanding 81-60 win over host Harlan County on Thursday. Halle Collins, a 5-11 sophomore forward, poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore guard Timberly Frederick followed with 15 points,...
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Va. town police chief moving on in career

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief. On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career. “He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into...
HAYSI, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County defeat Lady Patriots in opener

The Harlan County Lady Bears placed four players in double figures Monday in a 65-57 victory over visiting Knott Central. The Lady Patriots are ranked among the best in the 14th Region. Senior guard Taytum Griffin led the Lady Bears with 15 points. Jaylin Smith, a senior guard, scored 13,...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

