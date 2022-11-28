Read full article on original website
Cody Gakpo ‘focused’ on World Cup bid amid transfer speculation
Cody Gakpo has insisted he will not allow the prospect of a move, possibly to Manchester United, to distract him from his bid to win the World Cup with the Netherlands and said he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.The PSV Eindhoven winger, who attracted interest from United in the summer, is adamant the uncertainty about where he will play is not a distraction now.United manager Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another attacker and he has lost a forward from his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by mutual agreement.Gakpo,...
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have...
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
England World Cup success could drive up Covid infections, scientists warn
England’s progress in the World Cup could drive up the number of Covid cases across the country this winter, scientists have warned. Researchers say that mass gatherings in pubs, and in homes where friends and relatives get together to watch the team compete in Qatar, could lead to a rise in infections.
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
USA face harsh reality of next step after Netherlands’ tactical dissection
Gregg Berhalter could not be accused of a lack of ambition. The United States departed the World Cup at a familiar stage, the last 16 proving their last stop, as it did in 2014 and 2010. Maybe their manager’s sights were set only a second quarter-final appearance or simply proving a point to the global audience that the political, economic and cultural superpower could be a footballing force as well. Either way, he said: “We set out with a goal to show the rest of the world we can play soccer and we partially achieved that.”But only partially. Defeat...
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
India seizes opportunities in African healthcare
Like many African doctors, Peter Mativo had to travel overseas to complete his training. In 2007 he left Kenya for Bangalore to pursue his goal of becoming a neurologist. After 18 months in India, he returned to Kenya and now works at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi. "Most...
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
