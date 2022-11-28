Monticello man arrested after car chase

MONTICELLO, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A man was arrested Friday after a police chase in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested 55-year-old James S. Cowan of Monticello. He faces multiple charges including driving under the influence.

The department said around 6:50 p.m., two deputies saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at Meadow Creek Road and Dodson Hollow Road. According to the deputies, the vehicle turned onto Kentucky Highway 1619 and crossed into the opposite lane of travel prompting them to turn on their lights and sirens in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

The car didn’t stop, according to police, and continued to cross lanes of traffic and continued to travel county and state roads.

The department reported the deputies saw Cowan throw something out of the vehicle before coming to a stop on Frazer Chapel Road. The item was recovered and deputies said Cowan admitted the plastic bag with meth residue in it was the item he threw out.

Cowan was charged with speeding 20 mph over the limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, resisting arrest, second offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (aggravating circumstances), tampering with physical evidence and driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license.

Cowan was booked into the Wayne County Detention Center.

