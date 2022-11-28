ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Lampkin Doesn’t Want To Get Married Anymore And Jim Jones Gets Emotional

By Natasha Decker
 5 days ago

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

After 18 years together and 11 since she infamously proposed, Jim Jones was emotional when his longtime love Chrissy Lampkin doubled down on saying she’s no longer interested in marrying him.

In a clip of the couple circulating on social media, Chrissy said, “No” when Jim asked if she still wanted them to tie the knot.

“For real, I can’t make you want to get married. I can only ask you [and] tell you that’s what I wanna do,” Jim told her.

“You want me to be this loving, sexual, crazy, cook, this, that and the other. But you come home and you’re mean and you’re cold and you’re distant,” Chrissy voiced back.

Then, the “Rich Hussle” rapper emotionally explained to Chrissy that he knows he’s put her through a lot.

Jim said his mind is constantly focused on “business” and he sometimes forgets how much the couple has at stake regarding their relationship.

“I always been a man of my family, so all I know how to do is try to support and try to make money,” he admitted. “I don’t want you thinking I’m selfish in any way, because I love you more than I could love anything in this world… It’s been a long road.”

“Yeah, and I been here with you through a lot of it,” Chrissy replied. “And yes, you put me through a lot. But at some point, it has to stop.”

The conversation escalated when Jim followed up by asking where Chrissy wanted to get married.

Seemingly feeling like her concerns and feelings towards tying the knot went unheard, Chrissy asked, “What?… What are you talking about right now?”

“We haven’t even like — you just skipped like 12 steps ,” she emphasized. “No ‘I promise imma work on it?'”

Despite Jim shedding a few tears and wiping his nose throughout the deep conversation, Chrissy didn’t appreciate his “pity party.”

“Because you talking about what you put me through, but have you really talked about the steps that it’s going to take for us to do better?” she asked him. “You’re promising me sh*t and you’re talking about about it — I asked you to show me.”

The couple’s reality check regarding if and when they’ll ever tie the knot follows up on Chrissy telling Jim several years ago that she no longer views them getting married as a priority.

“In the beginning, I thought that was the end-all, be-all. I thought that was natural progression. But at this point, what is that going to change for us?” she asked Jim.

Watch VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season three on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

See the clip down below and sound off in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

RELATED CONTENT: ” ‘ You Married? Yo Mama Married?’: This Is What Jim Jones Had To Say After A Radio Host Asked If He And Chrissy Lampkin Still Feel Pressured To Tie The Knot…”

Comments / 127

Florida Sunshine
5d ago

In my personal opinion, I wouldn't have stayed with a man that long on terms of just dating him and not being married. That's too much!! He didn't respect her in the relationship and she had to fight for his love. That's the most disrespected thing he could have done to her. But she stayed because she was in love with him as she say. Now, her light bulb has turned on and she doesn't want to take the next step in getting married to him which is a good idea. Sometimes in life when you have did all you can and you finally hit that brick wall & realized that this person is not marriage material, then you as that woman can respect yourself more & love who you have become. I respect her decision to the up most. Blessings!!!

Reply(8)
77
Capricorn Queen 42
4d ago

Jimmy still doesn't get it. Christy is going to have to step away and be withsomeone who would treat her right. Jimmy will get it then. he would be able to see clearly then.

Reply
22
Suffolk Gal
5d ago

These 2 are gonna be 75 years old and talking about the same issues for decades! We are tired, for real!

Reply(2)
101
