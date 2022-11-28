A Taylorsville man was placed in custody on Wednesday after he missed a court date. 31-year old Michael Dwayne Stacy was arrested in September after he allegedly appeared on video stealing a catalytic converter at a location off Hill River Road in Hiddenite. He was charged with four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Stacy is now cited for failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond 0f $15,488.

