WLOS.com
2 arrested in connection with homicide after missing person report investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody in connection with a homicide that all started a missing person investigation. Police say Shane Archie Waters, 50, of Saluda, is charged with second-degree homicide, and Cecelia Ann Goodman, 33, also of...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office accepting gift donations for area kids ages 5-18 in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is putting on its holiday gift drive this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022, at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Each year, the sheriff's office holds the gift drive to benefit children in area schools whose families need extra support...
WLOS.com
Felon arrested after November shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man faces felony charges and probation violations after a shooting in Asheville last month. Asheville police say officers responded to a reported shooting in the Druid Drive area at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. After an investigation, police say they found a suspect...
WLOS.com
3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
WYFF4.com
Over a hundred pounds of drugs and AR rifle seized from 2 North Carolina homes, deputies say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force office, along with multiple task force agencies, partnered together and seized more than a hundred pounds of drugs, weapons, and cash, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Buncombe County investigators partnered with the Sheriff’s Community...
WLOS.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to school, principal says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High School student is in custody after they brought a gun to campus, school officials said. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said the incident happened at the end of the school day on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Cody...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Catawba County Deputies
27-year-old Israel Jonathan Wise of Conover was arrested Wednesday, November 30th by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felon possession of methamphetamine. Wise is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, single misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property, along with assorted traffic offenses. He’s also charged by Probation & Parole Officers with probation violation.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County joins Ring's Neighbors app to catch porch pirates
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday season is officially underway. Unfortunately, that also means Buncombe County residents will likely see an increase in thefts, specifically of packages. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Debbie LeCroy said authorities do see an increase in porch piracy during the holidays. “There’s actually people...
WLOS.com
'The carcasses were dismembered,' bear poaching investigation underway in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos and video in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. The mutilated bodies of three bears were discovered on Moore Street off Brookdale Avenue in the Woodfin community, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. On Saturday, Nov.26, Harry...
WLOS.com
Owner watches as their Mitchell County business is destroyed by fire
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thursday evening a fast-moving fire burned through a Mitchell County business as one of its owners stood by and watched. “This is Mitchell Glass,” cried out Karen Ramsey during a Facebook Live. “This is our work. It’s burning down. Oh my God. Y’all pray for us.”
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested For Missing Court Date
A Taylorsville man was placed in custody on Wednesday after he missed a court date. 31-year old Michael Dwayne Stacy was arrested in September after he allegedly appeared on video stealing a catalytic converter at a location off Hill River Road in Hiddenite. He was charged with four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Stacy is now cited for failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond 0f $15,488.
WLOS.com
'All clear' at Brevard High School after suspicious call, police say
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Police say multiple schools across North Carolina, including WNC, were placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police responded to Brevard High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, to investigate a "suspicious call." Brevard police said the school was on lockdown as of...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Firearm Charge
Charlie Ann Bradshaw, age 31 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Monday, November 28th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bradshaw was released from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a bond of $5,000. December 5th is listed as a court date.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
