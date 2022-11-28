ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Drugs seized in Buncombe County

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Felon arrested after November shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man faces felony charges and probation violations after a shooting in Asheville last month. Asheville police say officers responded to a reported shooting in the Druid Drive area at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. After an investigation, police say they found a suspect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Catawba County Deputies

27-year-old Israel Jonathan Wise of Conover was arrested Wednesday, November 30th by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felon possession of methamphetamine. Wise is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, single misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property, along with assorted traffic offenses. He’s also charged by Probation & Parole Officers with probation violation.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County joins Ring's Neighbors app to catch porch pirates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday season is officially underway. Unfortunately, that also means Buncombe County residents will likely see an increase in thefts, specifically of packages. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Debbie LeCroy said authorities do see an increase in porch piracy during the holidays. “There’s actually people...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'The carcasses were dismembered,' bear poaching investigation underway in Woodfin

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos and video in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. The mutilated bodies of three bears were discovered on Moore Street off Brookdale Avenue in the Woodfin community, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. On Saturday, Nov.26, Harry...
WOODFIN, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested For Missing Court Date

A Taylorsville man was placed in custody on Wednesday after he missed a court date. 31-year old Michael Dwayne Stacy was arrested in September after he allegedly appeared on video stealing a catalytic converter at a location off Hill River Road in Hiddenite. He was charged with four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Stacy is now cited for failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond 0f $15,488.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'All clear' at Brevard High School after suspicious call, police say

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Police say multiple schools across North Carolina, including WNC, were placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police responded to Brevard High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, to investigate a "suspicious call." Brevard police said the school was on lockdown as of...
BREVARD, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Firearm Charge

Charlie Ann Bradshaw, age 31 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Monday, November 28th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bradshaw was released from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a bond of $5,000. December 5th is listed as a court date.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

