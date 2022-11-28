Teamfight Tactics‘ newest and eighth Set, Monsters Attack!, comes with a slew of new compositions and traits to learn, never mind all the new Augments, Threats, and more. Ox Force is another one of the new set’s vertical Origin traits, with breakpoints at two, four, six, and eight units, plus an extremely strong buildable emblem that combines a Spatula with a Chain Vest. Its six units gain bonus Attack Speed, and upon taking lethal damage the first time in combat, will instead become invulnerable for one second. They can be healed up from this near-death point, but the Guardian Angel-esque effect cannot proc more than once.

1 DAY AGO