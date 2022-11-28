Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning as it makes its way across the United States for its annual holiday trek. Community members can anticipate the train to pass through Goshen between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. The train uses the Norfolk...
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
WNDU
Crews working on emergency repair of Riverside Drive sewer in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert has been issued in Elkhart!. Crews are working on an emergency repair of a sewer in the 700 block of N. Riverside Drive. The closure is expected to last for one week.
WNDU
Public gives input on U.S. 30 project
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo residents calling for more traffic enforcement following school zone crash
Valparaiso residents are calling on the city to step up traffic enforcement, after a crash near Cooks Corner Elementary School left a mother and her daughter injured Monday morning. Tom Davis told the city council that night that Valparaiso has a serious problem with speeders and drivers not stopping for...
WNDU
Police responding to armed disturbance in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass. The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside. We have a crew on the way to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
WNDU
Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!. A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs. The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2. North...
wfyi.org
Lake Michigan community groups urge EPA to close loophole in federal coal ash rules
Two groups want the Environmental Protection Agency to make good on its promise to clean up so-called “legacy” coal ash ponds along Lake Michigan. Just Transition Northwest Indiana and the Illinois Green New Deal Coalition plan to deliver a petition with almost 2,000 signatures to the EPA’s regional office in Chicago on Thursday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
abc57.com
Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
city-countyobserver.com
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up Of Coal Ash At Michigan City Power Plant
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up of coal ash at Michigan City power plant. The shutting down of the coal-fired power plant is a welcome development to some environmentalists—but a hollow victory if NIPSCO fails to clean the remaining coal ash to the extent activists want. Coal ash, according...
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
abc57.com
HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City
Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
WNDU
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
Comments / 0