abc57.com

3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
WNDU

Public gives input on U.S. 30 project

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30

The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hospital Demolition Draws Closer

(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County

Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City

Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
