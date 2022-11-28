Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
Related
Police investigate email threat against Towson High School
TOWNSON, MD – An email threat sent to officials at Towson High School late last night is being investigated by the Baltimore County Police Department. According to police, Wednesday evening, BCPS administrators informed the Baltimore County Police Department about an emailed threat Towson High School staff members received. Investigators with the BCoPD determined that the threats contained in the email were unsubstantiated. Nevertheless, BCoPD will have an increased police presence at Towson High School this morning as school is expected to open as scheduled. “As the safety of our students remains a top priority, the Baltimore County Police Department reminds The post Police investigate email threat against Towson High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – A 21-year-old man was charged on multiple accounts last Wednesday, including assault, robbery, and theft. Howard County Police officers charged Caleb Anderson, 21, of Laurel, after arriving at the scene of the incident in the 10700 block of Little Patuxent Parkway, near Harpers Farm Road & Gloucester Road. “Police responded to the area for a report that a male suspect had assaulted several victims at random,” police said. “Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. One victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.” The post Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE – Police in Baltimore are investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot early Friday morning. According to police, at around 12:19 am, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle. He was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466. The post 18-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene. According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m. “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery of a 7-11 in Silver Spring on November 10th. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of a robbery in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at approximately 3:44 a.m. “According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives, two masked suspects entered the business,” police said in a statement. “An employee was The post Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
34-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southwest Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 4 pm, the Baltimore Police Departments Southwest District officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Kossuth Street to investigate a report of gunshots. There, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced a short time later. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 34-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating armed robbery of Takoma Park KFC
TAKOMA PARK, MD – The KFC restaurant on Blair Road in Takoma Park was robbed at gunpoint two weeks ago, and today, police are asking the public for assistance to help solve the crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are hoping the public can identify him. An officer from the 3rd District responded to the 7700 block of Blair Road for a report of The post Police investigating armed robbery of Takoma Park KFC appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a Burglary Two suspect. This incident happened early Saturday morning on the 4900 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. At approximately 3:35 am, the suspect entered the listed address. A suspect entered the building and took property before fleeing. A surveillance camera captured the image of the suspect. If anyone is able to identify this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot Wednesday night in Baltimore
BALTIMORE – Police in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. According to detectives, at around 9:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the department said. A crime scene was located near the intersection of Ashburton Street and Edmondson Avenue. Anyone who has information about this incident is The post Man shot Wednesday night in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 800 Block of North Belnord Avenue shortly before 2:30 am. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, they located the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly after 7 pm, the Baltimore Police Department received a shot spotter alert in the vicinity of Belair Road at Mayfield Avenue. While police were investigating, two victims that had been shot walked into a local hospital. At the hospital, police found a 32-year-old man, shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man shot in his right foot. The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time. Neither a suspect nor a motive has been identified by detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was seriously injured yesterday afternoon in Central Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore PD responded to an area hospital at approximately 4:20 p.m. in response to a shooting victim who had walked in asking for medical treatment. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left armpit area of his left arm. The injuries to the victim are serious. According to the victim, he was shot around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and McCulloh Street, but detectives have been unable to locate the scene The post Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
Facebook marketplace meeting turns into armed robbery in Starbucks parking lot
GAMBRILLS, MD – A Facebook marketplace meeting to sell products turned into an armed robbery in front of Starbucks on Brandermmill Boulevard in Gambrills on Monday. The seller chose a seemingly safe location for the transaction, but it ended badly. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery outside of Starbucks. “Two adult victims arranged to sell a coat to an individual on Facebook MarketPlace and agreed to meet at the shopping center,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said today. “As they arrived at the location, an unknown male suspect The post Facebook marketplace meeting turns into armed robbery in Starbucks parking lot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0